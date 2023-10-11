The City of Ballarat's chief executive officer was paid $370,000 - $379,999 for the 2022-23 financial year.
In a report to be tabled at the October 11 meeting, chief executive Evan King's salary was lower than the previous financial year due to annual leave provisions, and on par with other Victorian regional council chief executives.
The report revealed all employee wages and salaries for City of Ballarat for the financial year ending June 30, 2023 was $62.1 million.
This was up from $55 million the previous financial year.
Three key management staff from Ballarat council earn between $250,000 to $259,999 annually.
Key personnel costs were slightly increased from the previous financial year with a $55,000 difference from 2022.
The 15 key management personnel, including the chief executive, have a total wage cost for City of Ballarat of $1.8 million.
Wages for senior and key management council staff cost $6.1 million.
The overall costs for employee wages in the 2021-22 financial year was $65.7 million, $10 million less than 2023.
City of Ballarat employs more than 1000 people, ranging from casual to full-time staff.
Pay for casual staff cost council $4.6 million, also increased from 2022 from $3.3 million.
Mr King's salary is on par with other local governments in Victoria.
For the Greater City of Bendigo in 2021-22, the chief executive was paid between $370,000 to $379,999.
Reporting found City of Greater Geelong's chief executive earns a higher yearly wage between $430,000 to $439,999.
For context for the average person in Ballarat, according to the 2021 census the average weekly wage for a median Ballarat household was $1429, which is an annual income of $74,308.
The council chief executive earns almost five times that amount.
In its 2022-23 finance report, the council came under budget for employee costs in 2022-23. They had $78.2 million set aside in the budget but the actual amount spent was $75.2 million - $2.9 million less.
The report found this was due to ongoing challenges with recruiting qualified and experienced staff to full position capacity. Council's WorkCover premium was also $793,000 less than budget.
The 2023-24 budget had allocated $85.2 million for employee costs, another multi-million increase.
