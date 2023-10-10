Metricon to exhibit at the 2023 Build Ballarat Expo

Metricon is proudly hosting the 2023 Build Ballarat Expo. The event is a one-stop destination to learn all about building a new home or investment property. Picture Metricon Homes

Metricon, recently crowned Australia's leading builder by HIA for the eighth consecutive year, is excited to announce they will be one of the hosts for the 2023 Build Ballarat Expo.



To be held on Saturday October 14 from 11am to 4pm, the Expo will take place at the Selkirk Stadium, 989 Norman Street, Wendouree.

The Build Ballarat Expo will offer something for anyone interested in building their own home in Ballarat or looking for more information about property investment in the region.

Aimed at first-time homebuyers, those looking to upgrade or people looking to invest in the region, it will be a one-stop destination to learn all about building a new home or investment property.



Experts will be on hand to guide participants through the process, showcasing stunning designs and home-building solutions.

Participants will be able to gain insights into the unique lifestyle, amenities, and opportunities that make Ballarat the perfect place to call home and connect with developers who can help you find the ideal piece of land to make your home-owning dreams a reality.

"We are really excited to have the opportunity to be exhibiting with so many fantastic brands all under one roof," Metricon Regional West manager Simon Taylor said.

"With an array of experts on hand to answer any new home building questions, Metricon will be there alongside the team at the Loan Gallery, Australian Building Company and HomeSolution by Metricon, to name a few. We are looking forward to this family-friendly event and sharing our local knowledge in building.

"Ballarat as a region has experienced unparalleled growth in recent years, with so many people drawn to its beauty, infrastructure and community spirit.



"Building new homes here is something that Metricon has a very proud history of doing.



"With so much experience in the region, we are very excited to have this opportunity to share our knowledge.

"The show of support for this event has been overwhelming, and we are very proud to not only be exhibiting but hosting this family-friendly event."



With free admission, the event will also have special guest speakers, including the esteemed Member for Wendouree, Juliana Addison, exclusive show bags, raffle giveaways throughout the day, a major prize draw of an Esatto 45 Bottle Wine Fridge, valued at RRP $599, kids' activities including a balloon artist and much more.