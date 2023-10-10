Keith Hucker was a baker with a heart of gold and a literal finger in every pie in the Learmonth community.
The 92-year-old will be laid to rest on Wednesday after a full life helping others until almost the very end.
"He was a great believer that if he had a dollar and someone else didn't - he would give it to them," friend Graham Findlay said.
"There are so many lives he has touched over time. He used to reach out to people and make an effort to help them."
Keith Hucker was born on 26 April 1931 - one of eleven children - and attended the local state school.
During this time he developed Rheumatic Fever - an auto-immune condition that can cause swelling of organs such as the heart, brain and skin.
"That didn't stop dad," son Wayne Hucker said.
"By age 14 he was getting on his bike each morning and riding from Blowhard to Learmonth to work as an apprentice baker."
Mr Hucker said his father purchased the Learmonth bakery and adjoining house in 1954 - and ran it right up until 1991.
"He used to get up at 3am to start baking and often did 16 or 17-hour days," he said.
The corrugated iron 1884 bakehouse is still in Learmonth's main street and has been converted into a bed-and-breakfast.
"Dad retired from Learmonth at age 60, but he still worked as a baker til at least 70," Mr Hucker said.
"He was a member of the Learmonth Masonic Lodge for more than 70 years and made their suppers - sponges, cakes, pies and more - until at least the age of 87."
In 1962, he literally married the girl next door.
Mr Hucker said mother Lois worked at the neighbouring hotel - which still operates today - and together they had three children including Julieanne and Garry.
Sadly she predeceased her husband by more than 30 years.
He never remarried.
"Dad also played a lot of lawn bowls - and was a life member of the Learmonth club," Mr Hucker said.
"We understand he played 1069 games for Learmonth. That included 1019 on Saturdays.
"He wanted to help out when mixed men's and ladies competitions came in - so he also played pennant on Tuesdays as well to help make up the team.
"Dad began playing lawn bowls at 21 and only stopped when he turned 87."
Mr Hucker was on countless other groups and committees across the district including the town's Liberal Party branch, Uniting Church and the Learmonth Swans Football-Netball Club.
His son said that while he never played sport for the club, his children did - and again, he was named a life member.
The retired baker also cooked at Ballarat's Breezeway program, where he used a lifetime of skills to make lunches for the homeless three times a fortnight.
In between shifts he would also bring in home-made cakes and slices.
"He called them 'homeless cakes'" Mr Hucker said.
"Dad believed that the homeless deserved sweet treats - just like everyone else."
Mr Findlay said his friend was on many community catering teams until a great age.
"You couldn't stop him," he said.
"Keith was generous to everybody.
"He did a lot of good things that people didn't always know about - and was respected everywhere.
"He didn't want accolades."
Mr Findlay said his friend would often visit sick and elderly people in need - always armed with his signature cakes.
"He was given an OAM (Medal of the Order of Australia) in 2007 for community service - and he did that to his utmost."
Keith Hucker's memorial service will be held at the Learmonth Uniting Church in High Street from 1pm Wednesday before a burial at the town's cemetery.
He is survived by his three children and six grandchildren.
