Brown Hill's promised splash park should be up and running by next summer.
In April 2023, the pool was decommissioned after City of Ballarat councillors voted to adopt the Brown Hill Recreation Reserve Master Plan.
The plan will demolish the Brown Hill outdoor pool and to build a splash park at Brown Hill Recreation Reserve.
Community Wellbeing director Matthew Wilson said at the September 27 council meeting that decommissioning of services at Brown Hill Pool was complete.
"The appointment of a demolition contractor is being finalised for demolition to start in late October or early November, pending relevant permit approvals," he said.
"It is expected demolition works will be complete in December 2023."
It was estimated in April the demolition costs would be around $230,000.
The next stage will be appointing a design consultant who will work with the community through partnership with the Brown Hill Progress Association.
"Tenders for the construction of the splash park precinct will be sought after the consultation and design aspects of the splash park are completed, with work expected to start in 2024," Mr Wilson said.
There is an election commitment from the state government of $1 million towards the redevelopment of Brown Hill Recreation Reserve, while the City of Ballarat has committed $660,000 from the 2023/24 budget towards the Splash Park Precinct.
The development will also include new community amenities such as public toilets, half-court basketball, grassed areas, shade and seating, but more funding will be needed from City of Ballarat or the state government.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.