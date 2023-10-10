The teenager who led police on a high speed car chase, before crashing into a flag pole in Bridge Mall and punching a police officer, has pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Jayden Heffernan, 18, faced numerous charges relating to several crimes he committed during June and July, 2023.
On July 3, 2023, Heffernan was driving a stolen Kia Sportage bearing false plates at Eastern Oval in Ballarat, when police attempted to apprehend him and his two passengers.
Heffernan attempted to drive away from officers at a high speed, and three of the car's tyres were punctured by stop sticks laid by police.
Despite this, Heffernan continued to drive the car, and was pursued by officers down Peel Street South where he drove through a red light without giving way.
He then turned right down the pedestrian only Bridge Mall, where he drove past shops, pedestrians and children's play equipment.
The dangerous chase ended when Heffernan drove into a flag pole at the Sturt Street end of Bridge Mall, which was snapped from its base.
Heffernan then attempted to flee from the scene, but was arrested by police, one of whom was punched in the face while trying to apprehend the 18-year-old.
According to the police summary, Heffernan also made several violent threats to members of the public during the serious period of offending.
On June 8, 2023, Heffernan and a co-accused verbally abused a victim and staff at Stockland Wendouree Coles.
Heffernan threatened to "Slash him [the victim] up", and he and the co-accused also made comments about the victim's skin colour.
The two left the shopping centre after a witness called triple zero.
Heffernan again threatened members of the public, when he entered Kathmandu Ballarat on crutches and a moon boot, and put on a jacket valued at more than $300.
"I'm taking your Kathmandu, buddy," he then said to a worker.
When a female member of staff followed him outside the store, he said, "I'll smash your face with my crutches".
Heffernan was also charged with aggravated burglary after he and three unknown offenders robbed a Canadian home on June 26, 2023.
The victims were asleep while being burgled, and Heffernan was captured on CCTV instructing the other offenders as they robbed the house.
On another date, Heffernan was again captured on CCTV while robbing a home in Lake Gardens.
He entered the home's garage, where he rummaged through an unlocked vehicle and stole items from the car and premises.
Defence counsel for Heffernan said the 18-year-old had experienced a tumultuous childhood from a very young age, and suffered from learning difficulties, ADHD and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
They said Heffernan, who has now spent 99 days in custody, had suffered from being unable to form "trusting relationships" with adults during his upbringing.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said Heffernan came from a background of "trauma and violence", but told the 18-year-old his offending was "extremely serious".
She said Heffernan was at the start of the adult criminal cycle, and "was looking at years of custody, incarceration and offending".
"Something needs to be in place now to break the cycle of offending," she said.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said as Heffernan was so young any sentence would have an emphasis on his rehabilitation, but community protection would also be a serious consideration.
The matter was adjourned until October 17, 2023.
