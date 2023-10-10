The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Jaden Heffernan pleads guilty in Ballarat Magistrates' Court after Bridge Mall car chase

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The teenager who led police on a high speed car chase, before crashing into a flag pole in Bridge Mall and punching a police officer, has pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.