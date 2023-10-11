AMID a wild ride of dramatic impacts on consumer spending, Janet Smith has been finding a consistent appetite for simplicity.
The Source Bulk Foods franchise is set to mark five years in Ballarat, having opened on a huge wave of sustainability popularity and the keep cup craze, only for momentum to halt with the COVID-19 pandemic despite a quick pivot into home deliveries.
Ms Smith said shopping habits had undoubtedly changed in the wake of pandemic restrictions but, as part of this, customers were tending to be more mindful of how they shopped and the impact of their actions.
She said this had become more evident since the collapse of the RedCycle program in November 2022, ending a collection of soft plastics in major supermarkets.
Shopping from the wholefoods outlet has been another way for people to cut back plastics use. There are paper bags to fill and weigh out the amount the customer needs, or there is the option to fill jars and containers with produce or cleaning products.
Pandemic restrictions had also been a major driver in people becoming more aware of where their food was produced and Ms Smith said this was notable in Ballarat where her customers had been seeking out Australian and organic produce where possible.
And the rising cost of living has been changing the shopping landscape once more. Ms Smith said there had been a growth in new customers seeking The Source for bulk foods buys the past few months.
"Customers enjoy shopping with us as they appreciate quality and know they can buy just what they need with no waste," Ms Smith said. "They know they can bring in a recipe and buy exactly what they need, saving them time and money.
"They know bringing their jars in to fill is an action which not only saves them time when they get home, but helps reduce waste...we don't have unnecessary packaging that is factored into the price of the product."
Ms Smith said an increasingly health conscious crowd were also popping in searching for foods to add nutritional value to their everyday meals but often wanting to try smaller portions first, such as Reishi mushroom powder or collagen for smoothies.
Or it might be a particular spice or ingredient for Christmas cooking.
Ms Smith said the it had been a long and interesting journey to reach five years in Ballarat and now the store was finally able to celebrate with workshops and recipes to share with the zero waste, sustainable community.
"My personal mantra for this store has been to excite and inspire people," Ms Smith said. "It's all about inspiring people whatever way we can - some people come in just to see what flowers we have on display in store.
"I love what I do and I love seeing the appreciate people have for what we can offer."
