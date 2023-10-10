A victim said she is "living in fear" and finds it hard to trust people, after a friend assaulted her when she tried to collect possessions belonging to her sister.
Kylie Sartori, 45, pleaded guilty to the assault and a driving offence in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 10.
According to a police summary, Sartori was at home in Daylesford on February 18, 2023, when the victim came to collect property belonging to her sister who had been living at the house.
The victim spoke briefly to a man who was living at the property, before Sartori approached the victim and kicked her forcibly in the right thigh.
After the attack, the victim suffered bruising to her knee and thigh.
The victim, who was present in court, insisted the Magistrate read her impact statement aloud.
In her statement, the victim said she had struggled to control her epilepsy and had felt frightened and intimidated since the incident.
"I've been friends with Kylie since we were 16, the night she assaulted me I lost a friend," the statement said.
"I [now] find it hard to trust, living in fear is exhausting."
Sartori also faced a charge for driving while disqualified, after she was caught driving without a licence on June 16, 2023.
Defence counsel for Sartori said it was the first time she had come to court for violent offending.
They said the incident happened when she combined alcohol and valium, and occurred while she was grieving the deaths of multiple family members.
Sartori's lawyer said her client didn't work, but she took care of her 15-year-old son and mother, and was assisting her daughter after the birth of her newborn baby.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said Sartori had lashed out violently, but the attack wasn't premeditated.
Sartori was convicted and sentenced to a 6 month good behaviour undertaking, where she was instructed not to commit any further offences.
She was also fined $750 for driving while disqualified.
Owing to her history for driving offences, Magistrate Mykytowycz warned her not to get behind the wheel without a licence again.
"Your driving history is catching up with you," she said.
"If you continue to drive in this manner you are looking at corrections orders and even imprisonment."
