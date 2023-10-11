A wellness centre featuring cold plunge pools, sauna, wellness classes, gym and massage could be built in Mair Street after plans were lodged with Ballarat council.
Plans reveal the existing building at 35 Mair Street, which has most recently been home to a lighting and flooring store and florist, will become a wellness hub in the CBD.
Some of the services planned to be offered are believed to be among the first of their kind in the city.
The planning application proposed to use the building for a wellness centre offering a "holistic approach to wellness" with unique amenities and classes.
The centre would provide sauna, cold plunge pools, breathwork and meditation classes, infrared saunas, red light therapy, vibration plates and compression boots, AI assisted exercise bikes, weight training machines and massage.
Operating in a similar way to a regular gym, members could visit at any time or take part in timetabled classes.
The proposal notes that the centre would be part of a drive to transition the area from purely retail to "high amenity destinations for community life, encouraging a mixture of uses in areas that are highly accessible."
It would also add to the CBD becoming a hub of activity and inner-city living precinct with out of hours activation.
According to the planning application, the wellness centre would have reception hours of 7am to 7pm on weekdays, from 7am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm with the recovery space open earlier from 5am Monday to Friday.
READ MORE:
"The proposal adds to the diversity of services on offer within the Ballarat CBD, particularly in the health and wellbeing sector, and will offer a service, residents previously may have had to travel outside of the area to enjoy," developers Inception Planning wrote in the planning application lodged with council.
It is estimated the peak number of patrons on site would be 20, when classes are running, with five to 10 patrons in the centre at other times with a maximum of five to six staff onsite at any one time including reception, practitioners and trainers.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.