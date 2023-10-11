The Courier
Plans lodged to create wellness centre in Mair Street building

By Michelle Smith
Updated October 11 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 11:51am
A wellness centre featuring cold plunge pools, sauna, wellness classes, gym and massage could be built in Mair Street after plans were lodged with Ballarat council.

Michelle Smith

