The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

Ballarat Botanical Gardens conservatory set to close for renovations

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 11 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONE OF Ballarat's "incredibly beautiful" buildings and tourism drawcards is set for a facelift.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.