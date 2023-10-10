ONE OF Ballarat's "incredibly beautiful" buildings and tourism drawcards is set for a facelift.
Robert Clark Conservatory, in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens, will close from Monday, October 16, for about two months to allow for renovations.
The conservatory is best known for showcasing the city's begonias, timed to be in full bloom for the March long weekend festival in their honour.
Ballarat's internationally-renowned begonia collection dates back to the 1890s and has a four-person team caring for the bloomers, which are tucked away for about 10 months of the year. The rare collection has earned particular admiration in the United Kingdom and New Zealand.
The $75,000 project, funded through the City of Ballarat's asset renewal budget, will be the first major renovation on the almost 30-year-old facility. Works will include floor resealing, blind replacement and roof vent maintenance.
Robert Clark Conservatory was built on a bequest from Bob Clark in honour of this grandfather, who was co-founder of The Courier.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said renovations would ensure the conservatory remained the centrepiece for events, such as Ballarat Begonia Festival, and seasonal floral displays for decades to come.
"This is one of my favourite buildings in Ballarat and while it is still incredibly beautiful, it is starting to show its age in certain areas and needs a little work," Cr Hudson said.
"...I can't wait to see the Robert Clark Conservatory [re-open] in December looking even more beautiful and filled to the brim with a summer display of hydrangeas, fuchsias and pelargoniums."
Conservatory restorations come at the same time as landscaping works are underway for Ballarat Botanical Gardens' fernery, which are set to be finished by the 2024 Ballarat Begonia Festival.
