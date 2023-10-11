A stamp collector and hobby gold prospector burgled a Clunes home after having a "huge bit" of flesh severed from his arm during a violent dispute over a metal detector.
Maryborough man Regan Hunt, 44, pleaded guilty to charges relating to the burglary in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
According to a police summary, Hunt exchanged a series of messages with the victim, before travelling to their Clunes home on March 5, 2023.
After arriving at the victim's house about 4:45pm, Hunt got into an argument with the man, which soon turned violent and caused minor injuries to both men.
Defence lawyer David Tamanika said during the fight, the victim attacked his client with a shovel, which cleaved "a huge bit" of flesh from his forearm.
After the confrontation, the victim retreated to his back garden, while Hunt kicked in his front door and stole a cordless radio, battery powered blower and Ryobi saw.
At a later date, when officers inspected Hunt's Maryborough home, they found the three stolen items as well as the disputed metal detector.
Mr Tamanika said his client had gifted the metal detector - valued about $1000 - to his girlfriend at the time, but she had subsequently pawned the item to the victim as she needed money.
Hunt believed the woman shouldn't have sold his gift, so he demanded the victim return it, and travelled to his home on March 5 to collect the detector.
Upon arriving, Mr Tamanika said the victim charged at his client with a shovel, and that Hunt "saw red" after sustaining the wound to his arm.
Mr Tamanika said the metal detector was damaged after it was thrown at his clients vehicle, so Hunt decided to take the other items as compensation.
Hunt, who is a father to three children aged between 6 and 11, was said to run an ecommerce business, while being involved in gold detecting and stamp dealing outside of work.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said the burglary and theft charges were highly serious as they carried a maximum prison term of 10 years.
"The irony is over a $1000 metal detector, now we're in court and you're facing a fine," he said to Hunt.
Magistrate Radford said the incident appeared to be a "one off", as the 44-year-old had otherwise been of good character.
Hunt was fined $1500 without conviction.
