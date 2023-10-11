The Courier
Regan Hunt pleads guilty to Clunes burglary in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

By Bryan Hoadley
October 12 2023 - 5:00am
A stamp collector and hobby gold prospector burgled a Clunes home after having a "huge bit" of flesh severed from his arm during a violent dispute over a metal detector.

