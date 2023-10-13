A parliamentary inquiry into the devastating 2022 Victorian floods continues one year on from the disaster that impacted many Victorians.
The Ballarat, Lexton and Skipton regions were not exempt, recording the wettest October since records began - with two major storm systems dumping hundreds of millimetres of rain on two separate occasions during the month - October 6-7 and 13-14.
The Courier looks back at some of the key events of the October flooding in Ballarat, Lexton and Skipton.
Ballarat recorded more than 80mm of rain across October 13 and 14, 2022, which resulted in a number of roads in the region flooding, and in some cases almost destroyed.
Despite the seemingly interminable rain through October, the official total for the month fell short of the deluge that caused widespread flooding in January 2011.
The Bureau of Meteorology's weather station at Ballarat Airport recorded more than 204.8 millimetres of rain.
As a result of the wet spring, road conditions and potholes became a major problem for the City of Ballarat and surrounding shires and councils - some still having trouble 12 months on.
The first of the severe weather hit overnight on October 6 and 7, 2022.
Towns north of Ballarat were impacted the most, including Lexton, where farmer Robert Palmby said 90 millimetres fell in the space of 90 minutes.
The rainfall had been described as the worst flood in 75-years by residents who spoke to The Courier.
A Lexton family were among the victims of the deluge, with their new home flooded in opposite directions.
Kara O'Brien said the family of six became wary that the nearby Burnbank Creek was bursting its banks around 7pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022 - and within half an hour it was lapping at the front door.
But before the water could get into their front room, a second burst creek one block away meant it was already gushing through the back door, ripping holes in exterior walls.
The family of six was forced to split up and live with different friends and relatives after the flood.
Unbelievably, people in the Pyrenees Shire were not eligible for Federal assistance at the time.
Burnbank Creek burst its banks again weeks later - and yet again flooded the home.
"Things are going well now," Ms O'Brien told The Courier this week.
"We never went back to Lexton. We're in Beaufort now.
"The kids are back together again. They're happy where they are. They love Beaufort."
"We got another fridge. We replaced what we needed to replace," Ms O'Brien said.
"We got grants and donations, but we still went through a lot of our savings.
"I just want to thank everyone who helped us. We're just trying to put it behind us now."
Further away, at Glenpatrick, Ian Fraser captured a video of his friends sending a package over the Glenpatrick creek to other friends stuck on the other side.
On October 14, the Skipton community braced itself for its third flood in ten years, with the nearby Mount Emu Creek rising following heavy rain up stream in the days prior.
Businesses up and down the town's main street took precautions including filling and placing sandbags.
An emergency warning was issued for major flooding, with Mount Emu Creek measuring 5.49 metres at 5pm, but it was expected to peak near 5.70 metres in the evening.
The historical society next door to the bridge was told to evacuate its museum, after spending several days putting goods up high or removing them from the building altogether.
The water reached the pharmacy, hotel and IGA on the main street.
In the following days and the flood receded, the community came together as the clean-up effort in town got under way.
Elizabeth Phillips from Gumbower Homestead said everyone was "quite exhausted".
Residents told The Courier the flooding was just as significant as floods in 2011 and 2016.
