Health authorities have warned people who experience hayfever and asthma-like symptoms including coughing and shortness of breath to talk to their GP to reduce the risk of thunderstorm asthma.
Victoria's thunderstorm asthma season runs from October 1 until December 31 when grass pollen season is at its peak.
Thunderstorm asthma occurs when pollen grains are drawn up into clouds as thunderstorms form, where they absorb water, swell and burst open releasing the pollen allergens. Wind then pushes the particles back to ground level where they can be breathed into the lungs - most commonly affecting people in the windy period before rain starts.
With warmer than average conditions throughout September, Victoria's pollen season began early this year.
Epidemic thunderstorm asthma occurs when many people develop asthma symptoms in a short time because of the high amounts of grass pollen and a certain type of thunderstorm.
Melbourne experienced the world's largest epidemic thunderstorm asthma event on November 21, 2016, which 10 people died and thousands developed breathing difficulties in a very short time, overwhelming the state's ambulance and hospital systems.
Melbourne Pollen experts believe our first high or extreme grass pollen day - the worst days for hayfever and asthma - could occur in mid-to-late October. High and extreme days are our worst days for hay fever and asthma.
"The best defence that Victorians with seasonal hay fever or asthma can have as they head into thunderstorm asthma season is good day-to-day control of their conditions, so keep taking your preventer medication as prescribed by your doctor," said National Asthma Council Australia director Professor Peter Wark.
"A blue reliever inhaler does not stop the inflammation that causes asthma and will not prevent an asthma attack."
People at risk of thunderstorm asthma should check the daily thunderstorm asthma forecast which is also published through the VicEmergency website and app, health.vic.gov.au and the Melbourne Pollen website and app.
Victoria's chief health officer Dr Clare Looker urged people to get on top of their asthma action plan or hayfever treatment plan, learn asthma first aid and monitor epidemic thunderstorm asthma risk forecasts until the end of the year.
"Our epidemic thunderstorm asthma forecasting and warning system means Victorians have the information they need to stay safe this grass pollen season," she said.
Experts advice that on high-risk days, those with asthma or hayfever avoid storms, particularly the wind gusts that come before them. They should go indoors to reduce the chance of exposure, close windows and doors turn off air conditioners bringing air in from outside.
"Epidemic thunderstorm asthma events may happen when certain atmospheric conditions occur on a high grass pollen day. Predicting the likelihood of storm days in Victoria is extremely difficult more than a few days in advance," said weather bureau senior meteorologist Keris Arndt.
"The best advice is to take precautions ahead of time and keep up to date with the weather forecast and the epidemic thunderstorm asthma risk forecast issued daily by the Victorian Department of Health."
