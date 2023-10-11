The Courier
Elderly Wendouree protestor whacked on head

By Gabrielle Hodson
October 11 2023 - 2:24pm
Ballarat police are seeking information about an incident at a protest where a mystery woman allegedly hit another woman on the head.

