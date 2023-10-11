Ballarat police are seeking information about an incident at a protest where a mystery woman allegedly hit another woman on the head.
The demonstration was held at Weeramar Park - diagonally opposite Stockland Wendouree - on Tuesday afternoon.
It is alleged the unknown female approached and attacked the victim, aged in her 60s, about 2.25pm Tuesday.
Police said the alleged offender fled on foot and was yet to be located.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Ambulance Victoria said the woman was taken in a stable condition to Ballarat Priority Primary Care Centre - a Windermere Street facility for acute, but not life-threatening emergencies.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Do you know more about this story? Contact The Courier.
