Drivers will be met with more road works on the Western Highway as the state government starts patching damage from winter.
Crews will be patching 50,000 square kilometres of road, from Melbourne to the South Australian border, now the weather is improving.
Ballarat experienced a warmer September compared to last year and regional transport chief Michael Bailey said the improved conditions has helped get a start on work.
During winter potholes are filled to make it safe, Mr Bailey said.
"That's only a temporary fix because we know the subsoil moisture is too high to patch."
"The patch enables us to make a road that is safer for longer and shouldn't and typically doesn't blow out again, like a temporary patch."
These patches are based on data collected by the Australian Road Research Board following the 2022 floods.
Western Highway maintenance is expected to cost $11 million this year with $770 million spent across the state.
Victorian Roads Minister Melissa Horne was in Ballarat on Wednesday to "fire the starting pistol" on this season's road work.
Ms Horne said there had been two years of unseasonable weather which has caused a build up of water under the road, making maintenance difficult.
She said you "couldn't underestimate the damage" the 2022 floods did to the roads with 68 of 79 local government areas affected.
"Even in the height of summer last year, there was water coming up through some of the patches," she said.
"Some of those had roads underwater for weeks and weeks," she said.
The government has budgeted $6.6 billion for the road maintenance program in the next decade.
But Ms Horne said during this time we will be facing traffic and climate changes.
"Our road network is undergoing more stress and strain than it ever has before," she said.
"We've got more freight coming out of regional Victoria, which is fantastic for our regional economies, but it means bigger and heavier trucks."
On the Western Highway this typically means triple trucks carrying freight.
The western freeway runs right through Eureka MP Michaela Settle's electorate.
She said she hears about the roads a lot from her constituents.
"I spent my life going up and down the Western Freeway and I know we really need to get this work going," Ms Settle said.
As roadworks begin closer to home Wendouree MP Juliana Addison was pleased to hear road safety would improve.
"That's the number one issue for me, making sure that everyone is safe on the roads," Ms Addison said.
"Please keep an eye out for our maintenance crews that are working around the region and slow down because we want them to be able to do their job safely."
"Everyone slowing down makes a real difference."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.