Summer road works to begin on Western Highway following a wet winter

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated October 11 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 2:30pm
Road maintenance workers Andy Puc, Tuan Pham and Nathan Sartoti speaking with road minister Melissa Horne. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Drivers will be met with more road works on the Western Highway as the state government starts patching damage from winter.

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

