City of Ballarat wants the community to be vocal in how it operates one of the most talked about topics in the community.
The council has reached out to ask the community to share ideas on achieving zero recoverable waste going to landfill by 2040.
Community feedback from this will help council develop future strategies on non-kerbside services, such as hard waste collection, litter and illegal dumping, waste education, and will also seek to identify local waste reduction and diversion targets.
Ratepayers paid $25.3 million in waste management in the 2022-23 financial year.
Council's 2023-24 budget included a 3.5 per cent increase on the waste charge due to rising costs. Operating costs for Ballarat's landfills and transfer stations have been budgeted as $8.2 million in 2023-24.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson encouraged the community to get involved in the future of how we reuse, repair and recycle and to also provide effective waste removal solutions.
"Waste and recycling is something that impacts every household and the commercial and industry sectors," Cr Hudson said.
"The City of Ballarat is committed to reducing waste going to landfill and creating a circular economy. The community's input is a vital step to mapping our future direction in resource recovery and waste management."
There will be workshops held over the community consultation period:
Visit mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au to provide feedback.
The survey and consultation will close on Friday 10 November.
