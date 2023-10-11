The Courier
Ballarat residents called to shape waste stategies

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 12 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 10:38am
City of Ballarat wants the community to be vocal in how it operates one of the most talked about topics in the community.

