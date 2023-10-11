DEB Lowah Clark used to get up early and walk before breakfast, then the "business of life" brought her a little undone.
Staying active has been an up-and-down prospect for Deb, who VicHealth introduced for its This Girl Can campaign seven years ago as the Ballarat mum who wanted to do a handstand for her four-year-old daughter.
Seven years later, Deb said she was not a "shining, glorious" VicHealth ambassador but that was okay because the program "reminds us women we don't have to be perfect".
This Girl Can Week is this year focusing on helping mums to build confidence to move without fears of judgement.
New VicHealth research shows more than 50 per cent of mums felt more confident about being active before having children. Almost one in three mums did not feel supported by their partners to exercise, compared to one in five women without children.
But about 80 per cent of women wanted their children to see them as a mum who enjoyed being active.
Deb said the struggle can be tough in running a family and getting children to school or to their sporting activities in between other life demands.
"You sort of ask, 'at what point do I start exercising? What point do I get fit?'. You have to privilege time," Deb said.
Deb suggested little goals to get started - and this went for all women in trying to change a mindset.
"Do something small and the rest will follow. Exercise can ebb and flow with life," Deb said. "I also try and find one to two people to walk with. You might walk by yourself most days, but one day a week grab a friend and take the kids for a walk - it does not have to be Lake Wendouree but maybe the gardens.
"If not exercise one day, maybe try drinking a little more water for hydration."
This Girl Can is in its sixth year aiming to smash stereotypes, to challenge traditional gender roles and celebrate women getting active however, wherever and whenever they choose.
The campaign is inspired by the This Girl Can campaign by Sport England.
