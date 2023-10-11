The Courier
Court

Man in Ballarat Magistrates' Court for alleged emotional, mental and financial abuse

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
October 12 2023 - 6:00am
A man allegedly defied a no contact intervention order by using numerous methods to contact his victim including text, phone calls, letters, social media and bank transfers.

