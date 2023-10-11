A man allegedly defied a no contact intervention order by using numerous methods to contact his victim including text, phone calls, letters, social media and bank transfers.
The man, who The Courier has not named to protect the identity of the victim, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after being arrested for alleged multiple breaches of an intervention order.
A police witness said the accused was in a relationship with the victim, which deteriorated owing to a series of alleged abusive incidents in February and March 2023.
Despite receiving court orders which instructed him not to contact the victim, between July and September, the man allegedly tried to call his ex-partner 290 times and sent her 285 texts.
In September, the victim was allegedly forced to shelter in crisis accommodation, but when she returned she allegedly found a handwritten letter from the accused attached to the back of her intervention order.
On September 30, 2023, the accused again allegedly defied the no contact intervention order by sending his ex-partner several messages via Facebook.
In response, the victim blocked her alleged abuser, at which point she allegedly started to receive several small bank transfers from the man of about $1.
The man was arrested for the alleged offences on October 10, 2023.
The police witness said there had been many attempts to keep the victim, who lives in the Ballarat area, safe.
These included changing locks and phone numbers, hiding social media accounts and providing crisis accommodation.
The police witness alleged the accused was emotionally controlling and coercive, and was unemployed and lived on the victim's income.
In a statement to the court, the victim said she was subject to emotional, mental and financial abuse from her ex-partner.
"I'm afraid of him," the statement said.
Defence counsel questioned the accused's father in court, who said the man would live with his parents if released from custody.
The man's father also said his son suffered from depression, asthma and gout.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge granted the accused bail, as he had limited prior convictions, family support and mental health difficulties.
As part of his bail conditions, the man was told to comply with the intervention order, placed under a curfew between 10pm and 6am, and ordered not to go within 50km of Ballarat except for court appointments.
"Put one foot wrong, breach these conditions and you're back in custody," Magistrate Lethbridge said to the man.
