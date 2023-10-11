An "advice" message for a grassfire burning out of control at Berringa, South of Ballarat.
Crews were first called to the scene on Donald Mcleans Road about 4.42pm on Wednesday, October 11.
About 15 vehicles are on scene according to the Vic Emergency website.
This Advice message is being issued for Berringa.
There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 11/10/2023 09:30 pm or as the situation changes.
