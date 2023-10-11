The Courier
Berringa bushfire burns 40ha south of Ballarat

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 12 2023 - 6:37pm, first published October 11 2023 - 5:30pm
A bushfire at Berringa, 40km south of Ballarat, was contained on Thursday, October 12, after the Country Fire Authority said it had burnt about 40 hectares of grassland, scrub and forest.

