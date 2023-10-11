UPDATE 830am Thursday:
A bushfire at Berringa, 40km south of Ballarat, has been contained after the CFA said it had burnt about 40ha of grassland, scrub and forest.
"Firefighters were called to a private burn-off out of control at 4.42pm yesterday on Donald McLeans Road - and strike teams were called in to assist, due to the spread of the fire," a CFA spokesperson said.
"Staff from Forest Fire Management Victoria were also brought in with dozers to establish a containment line."
An advice message was issued at 5.22pm Wednesday for residents in Berringa and Cape Clear.. This escalated to a Watch and Act at 6.55pm
At that time the fire was heading in a southerly direction towards Derwent Jacks Road.
The CFA said it was officially contained at 7.35am Thursday and the watch and act was downgraded to an advice message.
"There is now no active fire but local crews will remain on scene today patrolling and blacking out," the agency spokesperson said.
"Weather conditions are favourable today with rain currently over the fireground and low wind speeds expected throughout the day."
UPDATE 7am Thursday:
A bushfire south of Ballarat continues to burn, despite light showers falling in parts of the region.
Strike teams were sent home from Berringa at 6.25am Thursday as exhausted night-time crews swapped over. A Watch and Act alert was still active for Berringa.
The CFA could not confirm exactly how much light forest, grassland and scrub had been destroyed so far, but a spokesperson said it was classed as "low-intensity" at the moment.
The fire was first reported at 4.42pm Wednesday in what is believed to have been an out-of-control burn-off in Donald McCleans Road - which runs between Springdallah and Staffordshire Reef.
A wind change swept through Ballarat at 5.30am, turning north-winds to the south-west and reducing gusts from around 30-45kmh to 20-to-25kmh.
The northerly winds were at their worst at 11.30pm when they reached 54kmh.
At one point at least 33 fire units had been sent to the scene - and by 4am that figure stood at 17.
Witnesses said at least two aircraft had been seen flying over the fire.
Firefighters sent to the area said no water bombing could take place at night as it had not been approved, despite extensive trials in the Ballarat area in 2018.
A CFA spokesperson said the agency was working with Forest Fire Management Victoria as the blaze was close to the edge of the Berringa State Forest.
CFA crews have been called in from as far as Waubra and Ballan.
Multiple police have also been at the scene.
More to come.
EARLIER:
A "watch and act" message has been issued for a grassfire burning out of control at Berringa, South of Ballarat.
Crews were first called to the scene on Donald Mcleans Road about 4.42pm on Wednesday, October 11.
There are 23 vehicles on scene according to the Vic Emergency website.
Issued Today at 7.50 PM.
This Watch and Act message is being issued for Berringa, Cape Clear.
Staying close to a building where you can shelter is the safest option, as conditions can change suddenly.
Continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
If the situation changes you will need to leave quickly. Plan to:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 11/10/2023 08:00 pm or as the situation changes.
