An "watch and act" message has been issued for a grassfire burning out of control at Berringa, South of Ballarat.
Crews were first called to the scene on Donald Mcleans Road about 4.42pm on Wednesday, October 11.
There are 23 vehicles on scene according to the Vic Emergency website.
Issued Today at 7.50 PM.
This Watch and Act message is being issued for Berringa, Cape Clear.
Staying close to a building where you can shelter is the safest option, as conditions can change suddenly.
Continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
If the situation changes you will need to leave quickly. Plan to:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.
The next update is expected by 11/10/2023 08:00 pm or as the situation changes.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.