This weekend, Australians will make history.
Like you, I have one vote and one voice in this debate. I will be saying yes.
There are a range of reasons why I am saying yes, but one of the most important is that this is a reform that Indigenous Australians overwhelmingly support - both across the nation and in our local community.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart is a beautiful document that was born out of 12 dialogues across Australia, culminating in a National Constitutional Convention at Uluru in 2017. At this convention, Indigenous Australians sought the constitutional reforms to empower their people and take their rightful place in our country.
They asked every Australian to support them in establishing a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Constitution.
Across Australia, the vast majority of First Nations people support the Voice because they know it will make a difference on the ground. It will deliver real action to address the challenges that have burdened too many Indigenous Australians with earlier deaths, lower education and fewer opportunities than other Australians.
Of course, Indigenous Australians are not a monolith - just like every other part of the Australian community, they have a diversity of opinions. But across Australia, and in our Ballarat community, it is clear that the majority of Indigenous Australians support the Voice.
Last week, I had the privilege of standing at Lake Wendouree to watch Ballarat's two major local Indigenous organisations - Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and Ballarat and District Aboriginal Cooperative - stand united in declaring their support for the Voice.
In their statement, Wadawurrung told us that Australia is one of the few first-world nations with a colonial history that doesn't recognise its First Peoples in its Constitution.
They are right. Canada, New Zealand and the United States of America all have constitutional recognition. It is time for us to do the same and it is time for us to do better.
Wadawurrung went on to say that the best people to be architects of lasting and meaningful solutions for First Nations People are First Nations People - empowered and supported by Government, with the backing and endorsement of the Australian public.
I couldn't agree more.
This weekend, all Australians have a choice to make. In a voting booth, by ourselves, each of us will have an opportunity to write YES.
A Voice to Parliament will simply ensure that Indigenous people affected by decisions made about them can tell us what really works in their communities. It will be a centralised point for consultation with broad experience and direct community connection. It will stand separate from politics, representing the real needs of communities, not what those in Canberra might consider easy or convenient.
It will mean more practical solutions that lead to better, more targeted spending and outcomes which often cost less and deliver more. It's not about creating more bureaucracy, it's about breaking it down, and it's not about centralising decision making in Canberra, it's about listening to communities on the ground and hearing directly from them what they and their families need.
I will be saying yes because I know that when we listen to people we make better decisions.
The simple fact is that we can't make good decisions about Indigenous Australians without listening to Indigenous Australians. Just like we can't make good decisions about your regional community without listening to you.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart is a generous document.
In it, Indigenous Australians make a simple ask of all Australians. They ask for a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Constitution and, through it, they want a better future for their children.
In 1967, Australians were presented with a similar choice - and back then we chose to fully include Indigenous Australians within our national community. In 1967 Indigenous Australians were counted, now they seek to be heard.
It is for the rest of us to take their generous offer, and walk hand in hand towards a better future.
Catherine King is the federal MP in Ballarat and Australia's Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister.
