A 27-year-old man who had 26 marijuana plants in his home, will not face any prison time.
The Black Hill former ice addict, who faced court on Thursday, October 12, had been arrested after police raided his home and found numerous plants and fertiliser.
In two small greenhouse tents, 26 plants were found as well as 20 grams of marijuana mixed with tobacco in the laundry room.
Magistrate Hugh Radford queried why the bust had not been associated with trafficking.
The police prosecutor said the man had not been charged with any trafficking and defence counsel said no scales, sip log bags or "high quality bud" had been found.
There was no police intel the plants were being trafficked, the court heard.
The defence counsel also said the set up was not "sophisticated".
The man's defence said due to a workplace injury, where some steel went through the accused's leg, he had been prescribed opioids.
Defence said with marijuana becoming "more utilised", there was a lot of media around legalising its use.
"People have formed a view its better than opioids," defence said in regards to pain management.
"No one likes going on opiate medication when you have a history of drug addiction."
The man was given a corrections order.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.