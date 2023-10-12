A man has faced court over a night out in Ballarat, where he threw alcohol at police and became aggressive.
The court heard that on March 13, 2023, police officers were outside The Deck nightclub on Lydiard Street, when the 33-year-old threw a cup over the second-story balcony onto police below.
He was removed from the premises and handed over to police.
The court heard the man was slurring his words, stumbling and appeared "heavily intoxicated".
While being taken to the police's divisional van, he became more aggressive and threw himself into the van's door while claiming he had been thrown by police.
He continued to be more argumentative towards police before he was pushed into the back of the van by police.
Police needed to use pepper spray to subdue the man, before he was taken to Ballarat police station.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said it was "not a good night out".
"Chucking booze over the balcony at police is not a good idea," he said.
"You're too old to be doing this stuff."
Magistrate Radford did note the embarrassment of the accused over the drunken incident.
The man avoided a conviction but received a good behaviour bond and must pay $400 to the court fund.
