The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Ballarat man 'embarrassed' after boozy run in with police.

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
October 12 2023 - 7:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has faced court over a night out in Ballarat, where he threw alcohol at police and became aggressive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.