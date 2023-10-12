Just five months ago this unmissable Ballan eatery was a vacant mission-brown real estate office screaming out for some TLC.
Cheryle Azzopardi has now well-and-truly stamped her style - and her name - on Shezza's Diner.
It's become a 'destination' cafe - which is already drawing hot rod fans and other tourists to the town.
The transformation has to be seen to be believed.
"We've had a few car rallies swing by," Ms Azzopardi said.
"And the Bacchus Marsh Rodders Club are having a meeting here as well.
"The transformation has been unbelievable.
"People who remember how it was come in and say it has a real 'wow' factor.
"My husband Dennis worked alongside me on the renovations and has been amazing. I can't thank him enough."
The couple spent months tiling, repairing the floor, changing internal walls and setting up cabinetry.
The dark brown brickwork conversion has also cost them 70 litres of paint.
And it's paying off.
"It's been a lot busier than I expected," Ms Azzopardi said.
"We're also getting families in - and people wanting breakfasts as well."
A retro petrol bowser in the front window, vibrant colours, memorabilia and original 1950s furniture invite passers-by to have a closer look.
While Shezza's has not actively sought out party bookings, several have been made already.
"We wanted to give the town somewhere where they felt comfortable, at home - and was uniquely Ballan," Ms Azzopardi said.
"I'm so happy with all the support from the locals. They've been really encouraging."
Ms Azzopardi said it had been her dream to open a diner since she was a child - after visiting her great-uncle at the much-loved Rechters Cafe in Mitchell Street, Bendigo.
Ms Azzopardi made the diner's curtains, did much of the pink and green paintwork, added jukebox music and put up memorabilia she had collected over many years.
The menu is filled with traditional 1950s and 1960s fare including pies, hamburgers, pancakes, Devonshire teas, burgers, hot dogs, baked potatoes, milkshakes, spiders and more.
The back wall of the rear dining area also features a musical mural of Cheryle and Dennis in the kind of gear you would see in Grease or Happy Days.
"I've always loved the 1950s although I don't remember it because I was born in 1961," she laughed.
"But it's been a dream to have a diner like this of my own.
"I just want to thank everyone who's been helping out including Dennis, Kyle, Lyn, Vanessa, Lisa, Brenda, Andrea and Alannah."
Shezza's Diner is open seven days next to the Ballan Mechanics Hall in Inglis Street.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.