Referendum day is almost here and The Courier has the full list of locations of where you can vote - and more importantly - where you can get a snag.
There are 40 polling locations around the Ballarat district for voters to cast their ballot this Saturday, October 14, 2023. All will be open between 8am and 6pm.
Almost 10,000 Ballarat residents voted in the first week of early voting, which opened on Monday, October 2.
The proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament would be one of the most significant changes to Australia's constitution since it came into force in January 1901.
It is a proposal that will succeed or fail based on how the Australian public votes in a referendum later this year.
