Many hundreds of frogs on the road were reported after rain following a dry spell earlier this month. One driver reported their presence for more than 30 kilometres.
Some of them were moving quickly across the road, while others sat motionless, enjoying the result of the downpour earlier in the night.
Surprising numbers of frogs seem to be often seen on local roads after heavy rain following a dry period. Several species, large and small, are involved. One of the species in the event mentioned above was the striped marsh frog. No doubt there were others.
Frogs use the cover of darkness to travel, rarely moving any distance during daylight hours when their many predators are around.
About a quarter of Australia's frog species are under threat from habitat loss, pollution, and fungal disease. Surprisingly, there are a few species, such as the common eastern froglet, unaffected by the chytrid fungus that has seriously reduced populations of many others.
A recent outing by naturalists to frog habitat at Mullawallah Wetlands near Lucas resulted in four species being heard. The leader of that outing, Ray Draper, impressed with his ability to hear and identify the different species.
We have the opportunity now to record frog calls, then submit them for identification to experienced herpetologists. Many unexpected species have been recorded this way, and 218 species, or 85 per cent of Australia's frog species, have so far been recorded.
A disappointing, but revealing, result of this survey work has shown that the green tree frog has disappeared from Sydney backyards.
There are already more than 4000 Ballarat frog records submitted, with most involving common eastern froglet, brown tree-frog and eastern banjo frog. Twelve species have been recorded locally.
A surprise visitor to Redan last month was a common (Indian) myna. Fortunately, this unwanted bird has not been seen there again, like one that was seen at Lake Wendouree last year.
At other places, mostly rural, they are seen fairly frequently, although established populations remain few.
Two other exotic (introduced) birds are more welcome, these are the European goldfinch and the common greenfinch.
The goldfinch tends to retreat to the countryside during winter, but has now returned to Ballarat and its suburbs for spring and summer.
The greenfinch has become scarcer each year, in fact my only local record so far for 2023 was in January. Hopefully, it will reappear in Ballarat very shortly, attracted to the seeds of elm trees.
Both the greenfinch and the goldfinch seem to be harmless here, not being pests, and not having any negative affect on native species.
What is this attractive white-flowered plant found growing in shallow water alongside the boardwalk at Mullawallah Wetlands? F. N. Ballarat.
Your plant is white purslane, a native plant found on the edges of swamps and lakes, as well as on inundated ground.
Its pure white, five-pointed star like flowers appear in spring and may continue for a couple of months or more if suitable conditions prevail. They are 12 to 13 millimetres wide, and they grow on long stalks. They have a pleasant light perfume.
The plant spreads readily by suckering. In inundated places, the stems are rather sprawling, but on drier sites they are more condensed, growing like carpet. The leaves are linear, bright green and semi-succulent.
The scientific name of this plant is Montia australasica, although it was long-known as Neopaxia.
As its common name correctly indicates, white purslane is a member of the variable purslane family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.