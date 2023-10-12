The Couriersport
Ballarat Cricket Association First XI Round 2 preview

Updated October 12 2023 - 8:33pm, first published 8:31pm
An opening round 97 to Zac Jenkins was the highlight of a spectacular return to winning form for Ballarat-Redan in the opening round of the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI.

