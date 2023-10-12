An opening round 97 to Zac Jenkins was the highlight of a spectacular return to winning form for Ballarat-Redan in the opening round of the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI.
But as is often the way after a big result, you can be brought back to earth very quickly, and the Two Swords face arguably the most in-form team in the competition this weekend in Golden Point.
While Jenkins dominated the Ballarat-Redan innings in its 19-run win over Mount Clear, there was plenty to like in the way the team fought on.
Jenkins and Jayden Hayes (44 off 74) were the main stays in a solid batting performance, the added bonus of Chris Egan (17 not out) in the middle order also added the steady hand that might have gone missing last season.
The other impressive stat from the opening round was the way the bowlers were able to fightback late. At one stage Mount Clear was 3-136 in the chase, but Nathan Patrikeos, Matt Aikman and Jenkins again turned the screws.
But this week's opponents Golden Point provide a totally different proposition and were the most impressive of all winners last week, losing just three wickets in a big win over Darley.
Pointees skipper Josh Pegg said it was a tremendous start to the season.
"What was most pleasing was to get those couple of good partnerships, we got off to a great start (111 for the first wicket), then Lucas Pegg, Josh White really consolidated the innings.
"It was awesome to get off to such a great start, traditionally we've been a bit slow in the one-dayers so to be on from ball one, was a awesome result."
Pegg said no matter where Ballarat-Redan and Golden Point were on the ladder, it was always a toss up.
"They've got an unreal list of young players and are being well led by Chris Egan," he said.
"Obviously, Zac is in great form, he's a quality player. I think probably relinquishing the captaincy has taken some weight off his shoulders. They've got dangerous players all over.
In other matches, East Ballarat and Wendouree will clash in a grand final replay.
Both teams technically came from behind to win their first round matches, Wendouree stealing the most improbable of wins over Bacchus Marsh, despite being held to just 9-116 from its 50 overs.
It could have been a lot worse, at one stage they slumped to 8-62, but the bowlers got the job done for the Red Caps.
Wendouree cannot afford that sort of batting performance against East Ballarat who have the depth batting to trouble most sides in the competition.
Both sides are probably better suited to the longer game, so whichever teams gets a win here will have set itself up very nicely for the second half of the season.
On the other side of last week's shock for Wendouree was Bacchus Marsh who would have learned plenty from the opening round.
The first thing it can take away is that its bowlers have the capacity to run through good sides, the other thing though is that the batting looks to need more depth. Can they dig in to 10 or 11 is the question?
Mount Clear is a consistent batting line-up and will be a big test for Bacchus Marsh's depth.
The other matches of the round see Naps-Sebas and Brown Hill, both chasing their first wins.
Despite not getting the results they wanted, both had every right to be relatively happy with their performances, Naps-Sebas falling just 14 runs short of East Ballarat and Brown Hill going down in a thriller to Buninyong.
Naps-Sebas openers did their bit in the chase, Sajith Dissanayaka and Nathan Doonan each hitting half centuries, but it fell away from there. More will be needed from the middle order here.
Brown Hill didn't do a lot wrong in its loss to Buninyong, but it was the Bunnies middle order tat ultimately separated the side. This should be a close game
The final game sees Darley needing to bounce back against Buninyong.
The confidence would be brimming in the Bunnies camp and they will be a big test for Dilan Silva's team. Darley will need to get its game in order quickly to avoid a rare 0-2 start.
Naps-Sebas v Brown Hill
Naps-Sebas - No team named
Brown Hill - Tom Bourke-Finn (c), Nick Cochrane, Shashi Fernando, Lahriu Gunasinhage, Ryan Knowles, Akila Lakshan, Martin Porter, Nathan Porter, Viraj Pushpakumara, Jaxon Thomas
Bacchus Marsh v Mount Clear
Bacchus Marsh - No team named
Mount Clear - Ashley George, Kylan Jans, Thomas Le Lievre (c), Ajay Mada, Zack Maple, Joel Moriarty, Lachlan Payne, Jacob Smith, Grant Trevenen, Matt Ward
East Ballarat v Wendouree
East Ballarat - Finlay Baker, Joshua Brown, Samuel Cocks, Adam Eddy Jacob Eyers (c), Harry Ganley, Harli Givvens, Lewis Hodgins, Chris Jerram, Abhilasha Rodrigo, Hayden Walters
Wendouree - Lucas Argall, Tom Batters, Liam Brady, Tom Godson, Monty Maloney, Ash McCafferty, Mick Nolan, Sam Peeters, Heath Pyke (c), Cole Roscholler, Liam Wood
Darley v Buninyong
Darley - No team named
Buninyong - No team named
Ballarat-Redan v Golden Points
Ballarat-Redan - Matthew Aikman, Simon Allan, David Carton, Chris Egan (c), Riley Fisher Jayden Hayes, Michael Hayes, Robert Hind, Zac Jenkins, Nathan Patrikeos, Max Riding
Golden Point - Darcy Aitken, Manjula De Zoysa, Andrew Falkner, Mohomed Feshal, Daniel McDonald, Simon Ogilvie, Joshua Pegg (c) Lukas Pegg,, Andrew Warrick, Daniel White, Joshua White
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.