Do we think Australia's First Peoples should be recognised in the Constitution with a Voice to Parliament? This is such an exciting, once in a generation, time for our nation. A chance to change from being a young country with a 250-year history to one with over 60,000 years of history and living - the oldest culture on earth. By changing our Constitution, we can work towards national unity with pride. How often do we, everyday citizens, get a chance to make history? This is our chance. A moment in time to make a mark on history, we can use our vote and our voice to make it right. - Jennifer Mitchell, BCUC member