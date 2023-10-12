I moved to Australia with my family in 1989 seeking a better life, not only for myself but also for my family. After working in different employments in Melbourne and studying theology full-time, I have now been the Uniting Church Minister at Ballarat Central Uniting Church for more than four years.
I love Australia, not only because of its geographical significant location and political independence in Oceania but also it is one of the most diverse nations in the world with its diverse people, culture, politics, religion and sport.
I dearly value the Uniting Church in Australia theology and ethos not only because it is a multicultural church but also for her deep commitment to welcoming, embracing and serving all people, regardless of ethnicity, theological understanding and socioeconomic status.
UCA is also committed to advocate, support and encourage those who are disadvantaged including the First Nation sisters and brothers of Australia.
I believe it is a theological imperative that Christians support the First Nations peoples of this vast land and their invitation to join them in a "movement of the Australian people for a better future".
It is great to be part of this historical referendum to approve a proposed alteration to the Australian Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to the parliament and the executive government.
I am hoping my children and grandchildren will grow up in a society that respect, value and give voice to its Indigenous people.
Furthermore, at the heart of the UCA is a commitment to walk together with First Nations people in seeking reconciliation and justice. Inspired by this commitment, the UCA supports a constitutionally enshrined Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament as an historic opportunity to recognise and honour First Nations people and to walk together as a nation toward a better future.
Acknowledging the difficult history of our wonderful nation, and our part in the colonisation of First Nations people, the UCA formally entered into a Covenant relationship with the Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress in 1994, an ever-deepening commitment to seek a fuller expression of our reconciliation in Jesus Christ.
In 2009, the Uniting Church also adopted the revised preamble to its constitution declaring God had been in this land long before the colonisers arrived, sustaining First Nations people. In 2018, the UCA affirmed First Nations people as sovereign in this land, acknowledging the deep spiritual ties and connection for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples with this land.
From its creation in 2017, the UCA and UAICC have supported the Uluru Statement from the Heart and its calls for voice, truth and treaty. The president of the UCA, Reverend Sharon Hollis, and UAICC interim national chair Reverend Mark Kickett have affirmed their strong support for a Voice to Parliament as a critical step toward honouring the sovereignty of First Nations Australians in this land and furthering the work of truth-telling and treaty.
As the referendum day approaches fast, the UCA assembly has organised 14 days of prayer reflecting on the significance and possibility that a national vote on a Voice to Parliament will bring.
This has been an opportunity to hold one another in prayer over this challenging time, especially our First Nation siblings, and to be reminded that Christ walks with us in our ache for justice, now and in the days ahead.
These prayers come from across the country, reflecting the diversity of the UCA.
We hear from First Peoples, key leaders, young people, and culturally and linguistically diverse leaders praying in language.
The 14-day prayer culminates on Friday, October 13 with a prayer, from 2-8 pm, that will livestream to the whole of Australia. It will bring together Uniting Church members from across the country to centre ourselves in faith and unity before referendum day.
Ballarat Central Uniting Church is one of the congregations that will take part in this livestream prayer vigil with the theme a voice for unity and support the yes vote.
Australian people need to be reminded of the cruelty of removing people from their own culture; the importance of truth-telling and a willingness to listen. People needs to be reminded of the power of forgiveness, remorse and sorrow.
So, this story of our past has relevance for our decision today.
Where First Nations people are treated cruelly, they survive and may even flourish. But for [everyone] to walk together, with dignity and equal rights, the truth must be told, their voice must not only be heard, but acted upon. - Margaret Bennett, BCUC chairmanager
Do we think Australia's First Peoples should be recognised in the Constitution with a Voice to Parliament? This is such an exciting, once in a generation, time for our nation. A chance to change from being a young country with a 250-year history to one with over 60,000 years of history and living - the oldest culture on earth. By changing our Constitution, we can work towards national unity with pride. How often do we, everyday citizens, get a chance to make history? This is our chance. A moment in time to make a mark on history, we can use our vote and our voice to make it right. - Jennifer Mitchell, BCUC member
Australians are invited to join in this special UCA online vigil service on Friday, October 13, from 2-8 pm.
Reverend Lauleti Tu'inauvai is minister for Ballarat Central Uniting Church.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.