The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Uniting Church minister Lauleti Tuinauvai votes yes to Voice

By Reverend Lauleti Tuinauvai
Updated October 12 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I moved to Australia with my family in 1989 seeking a better life, not only for myself but also for my family. After working in different employments in Melbourne and studying theology full-time, I have now been the Uniting Church Minister at Ballarat Central Uniting Church for more than four years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.