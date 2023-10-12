The Courier
Saturday pennant: BMS building for bigger, better season | Rd 2 preview

By The Courier
October 12 2023 - 3:52pm
BMS skipper David Berry sends orders down. Picture by Adam Trafford
BMS players had their hearts broken in both the Tuesday and Saturday pennant grand finals last season, but the Alfredton-based side is ready to go one better, in both competitions, for season 2023-24.

