Saturday pennant: BMS building for bigger, better season | Rd 2 preview

BMS players had their hearts broken in both the Tuesday and Saturday pennant grand finals last season, but the Alfredton-based side is ready to go one better, in both competitions, for season 2023-24.
A date with Learmonth - should the rain stay clear - awaits BMS on Saturday after taking down reigning premiers Victoria in round one.
BMS President Kevin McLean noted Victoria were missing some of their best players, none more important than Brenton Coad.
"People like Brenton are crucial to Victoria's side but full credit to our players to record a win away from home," McLean said.
"It was a terrific effort on Saturday to start the season off in winning form."
BMS have welcomed back Darren Millar from Albury-Wodonga as well as other recruits to help bolster their depth.
"We've switched things around in the rinks to even it out which has been really good," McLean said.
"A couple of people have moved up and there's a couple of new faces here and there."
McLean said his club was "really pleased" about the depth on offer this season.
"If things aren't firing in our division one side we've got four or five players who could easily make the jump up," he said.
"It puts pressure on everybody to perform at their best as well as keeping healthy depth at the club."
BMS have led the charge of revolutionising the competition with Friday night games gaining popularity last season as McLean said the fan-favourite fixture will likely return again this season.
"We hope to have three or four Friday night games this summer," he said.
"They've been a tremendous success for our club and for our visitors.
"The night games are catching on, I'm sure a lot of the other clubs will be playing them after Christmas as well."
McLean said it allows clubs to have two pennant days across the one weekend.
"You're getting a lot of visitors on the Friday night and then on the Saturday you sitll have your pennant players who are playing then too," he said.
BMS host Learmonth at Alfredton at 1pm on Saturday.
Around the grounds, Victoria will be looking to bounce back from their opening round defeat to BMS when the reigning premiers travel to Linton.
Linton won just six home-and-away games compared to Victoria's 15 last season.
City Oval, who arrived with a bang in round one, host 2022-23 finalists Webbcona as both sides hope to improve to 2-0 win-loss records.
Sebastopol goes head-to-head with Creswick while winless sides in Mt Xavier and Ballarat do battle.
