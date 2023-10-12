A woman has punched and bitten her 'best friend' during a drunken night.
A woman has punched and bitten her best friend during a drunken night, to the point she had to be restrained.
Ballarat Magistrates Court heard the 22-year-old and her friend were drinking at a Redan house on June 25, 2023, when the attack occurred.
The accused and the victim were singing and dancing when the accused turned and punched the victim.
The 22-year-old continued to attempt to punch the victim, pulling her hair and biting the back of the victim's arm.
The accused was restrained on the ground.
The victim left the house, contacted her housemate to collect her.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said it wasn't a "particularly good outcome" that night.
He noted the woman pleaded guilty and showed genuine remorse.
The woman was given a three-month good behaviour order.
