YOUNG stroke survivor Tom Quick will finally ride back into Ballarat on the way to his finish line in Melbourne, more than two years after he started his mission.
This comes almost two years after a his journey came to a halt when he was struck by a car and sent to hospital with a shattered pelvis.
The Saxons have arranged for a peloton of cyclists to ride Mr Quick into town on Tuesday, October 17, en route to Melbourne.
Mr Quick has been gradually riding to all furthest-most points in mainland Australia - Wilson's Promontory in Victoria, Byron Bay in New South Wales, Byron Bay in Queensland and Steep Point in Western Australia - to raise awareness for stroke and social inclusion.
And he has been doing so on a recumbent tricycle.
Saxon David Fisken, who is Mr Quick's uncle, hoped the effort and show of support from the Saxons would help to inspire other young people.
Mr Quick was 12 years old when he experienced a stroke that started out feeling like a headache. Upon regaining consciousness five weeks later, he was scared, panicked and had to re-learn everything.
He has developed a strong passion for physical challenges, such as doing the Kokoda Trek. In 2021, Mr Quick set out to ride Ballarat Cycle Classic's 50-kilometre event, featuring the notorious Mount Buninyong climb, as a warm-up to his almost-10,000km four points mission.
Mr Quick's parents have been following him about Australia in a support vehicle. His mother, Rena Fisken, hails from Ballarat and this added an extra special element to this leg of the journey, Beaufort to Ballarat.
His parents were both driving behind Mr Quick when his tricycle collided with a car in the Barossa Valley in November 2021. He was back on his trike within 13 months.
Saxons cyclist Jamie Govan said Mr Quick's efforts to find a way to return to riding, now with a power-assisted recumbent tricycle, was a great example of never giving up and making things happen.
This latest stretch, from the Barossa Valley to Melbourne, via Ballarat, is the last piece of the puzzle for Mr Quick to complete his mission.
Mr Govan said the club encouraged others to help support Mr Quick and listen to his story when he arrived at Ballarat Yacht Club. Saxons will be riding with Mr Quick into the city and complete a lap of Lake Wendouree with him before having a coffee break on October 17, about 1.30pm.
Follow Mr Quick's progress: the4points.org.
