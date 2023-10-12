Matildas' fever continues to burn at the Ballarat Soccer Club as it gears up to welcome double its normal intake of junior players next season.
This year the full season will be played on new grounds at Pleasant Street Reserve which has converted one of Ballarat muddiest sport grounds into a space players can be proud of.
Ballarat Soccer Club president Lucy Brennan said they are anticipating growth off the back of the FIFA Women's World Cup held earlier this year.
She said it was great to see people from the club attending games and even getting a shoutout from the Matildas' via social media.
"That acknowledgement and engagement that they've had with the community and how they really handled that moving into the World Cup was just sensational, such a buzz."
She said it was exciting to see more females enter the sport, an area she has been passionately working on for a number of years.
"I feel really lucky because during my time as president here, I've seen the club go from strength to strength," she said.
"When I started, there was no female team, now we have four and are looking at having six next year."
As interest in the sport continues to grow, Ms Brennan said she hoped to see more interest in events involving the A-League.
"We had the Western United cup a couple of weeks ago, which brought 48 girls teams to Ballarat for a weekend," she said.
"It really speaks to the volumes that it's growing not just in Ballarat, but across Victoria."
The grounds development as well as new turf, fencing and coaches boxes were jointly funded with $667,219 from the City of Ballarat and $500,000 from the state government.
Ballarat council mayor Des Hudson said investing in sporting and recreation spaces increases health benefits tenfold.
"This is why we do it, we see the participation," he said.
"People are off the couch, they're off devices and they're just having a wonderful time."
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said it was important to remove barriers, like an extremely muddy sportsgrounds, to encourage others to join in sporting activities.
"Before this project, Pleasant Street didn't have pitches that could stand up to the Ballarat weather and support a full schedule of training and competition," she said.
"These works have changed that creating pitches that can handle any weather and support a greater number of participants throughout the year."
