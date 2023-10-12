The Couriersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Full soccer season ahead on new Pleasant Street Reserve grounds

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
October 12 2023 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matildas' fever continues to burn at the Ballarat Soccer Club as it gears up to welcome double its normal intake of junior players next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.