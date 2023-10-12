An entertainer's paradise in the heart of Newington

Click here to browse this weekend's Real Estate View property magazine.
This magnificent residence is the epitome of luxury living, with a fabulous outdoor area that's an entertainer's paradise.
The undercover decked area includes a built-in barbecue and all-weather blinds, perfect for hosting gatherings all year round.
Overlooking the self-cleaning, solar heated inground pool, you'll feel like you're on holidays in your own backyard.
A cabana with a toilet and hand basin adds to the convenience and luxury of this outdoor living space.
There is a beautiful feel and quality to the house, which must be seen to fully appreciate. Highlights include five spacious bedrooms (including two main suites), three well-appointed bathrooms and a convenient powder room, multiple living spaces for versatile family living and a study for work or relaxation.
There is also a dedicated theatre room for cinematic experiences, and a separate rumpus room for family entertainment.
The primary main suite upstairs has a spacious walk-in robe and a private balcony with sweeping views - the perfect place to unwind with a glass of wine and take in the scenery.
The second suite is conveniently located downstairs, with an ensuite and walk-in robe, ideal for elderly parents or a teenager.
The heart of this home is the chef's kitchen, complete with stone benchtops, a butler's pantry and quality appliances.
Cooking an entertaining have never been more enjoyable. The high-traffic areas feature stunning grey Ironbox hardwood flooring, adding beauty and durability.
Double glazed windows ensure peace and quiet, while hydronic heating keeps you cosy throughout the colder months. Ducted air-conditioning upstairs ensures year-round comfort.
For added convenience, a ducted vacuum system is installed throughout the home, including the garage. From here there is direct access inside, while roller door access to the rear yard makes parking and storage a breeze.
Location is everything, and this property delivers. Situated in the heart of Newington, it's walking distance to Ballarat's best private schools, together with the hospital and medical precinct.
Tracey Holmes from Ray White Ballarat says the home is perfect for multigenerational living and families looking to live close to private schools. "It's also great for professionals who want to be close to the medical precinct and CBD, and [opt to] move for a better lifestyle," she adds.
Indeed, Victoria Park is virtually your backyard, providing walking tracks and open spaces for families and their four-legged friends, while Lake Wendouree is just a stroll away.
Sign-up for The Courier's property email, sent at midday every Friday. Select Property in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.