Ballarat's ratepayers association say roads is the major issue of their membership base.
The group is distributing bumper stickers and calling for more action at both a state and council level.
The ratepayers association president Bruce Crawford said he had been surprised about the reception from the community.
"It's come up quite a few times at our meetings," he said.
"We've had really good feedback, it's been unreal."
The stickers are funded by the membership base of the association.
Mr Crawford said other associations across the state are reporting similar issues with roads in their areas.
He said members would like to see more money spent on the roads rather than other projects.
"We feel that they probably seem to be more interested in social issues," he said.
"I'd like to see more focus back on the basics."
The state of the roads have been top of mind since last year's higher rainfall limiting the amount of work that could be done.
This week the state government announced the start of their maintenance plan to repair the highways and freeways following winter conditions.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said in a statement the council was "investing significantly" in the roads with budgeting spending up by $11 million this financial year.
This $11 million is spent on renewal projects, sealing unsealed roads, major patching and asphalt overlay as well as improvements to the kerbs.
"While roads remain a high priority, being able to service the needs of our entire community when budgeting is a challenging balancing act that the City of Ballarat must continually manage," he said.
"We will continue to focus heavily on maintaining City of Ballarat roads to the highest possible quality."
