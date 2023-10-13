A local chemical engineering firm with a global reach Advertising Feature

Dr Michael Akindeju is the principal consulting process engineer and director of MKPro Group. This is made up of MKPro Engineering, MKPro ReNew, MKPro Biogas, and MKPro Holding. He is also an associate professor (adjunct) with Federation University.

The group was founded in 2014 so that Dr Akindeju could deploy "expertise locally and improve opportunities and options for advance manufacturing in Ballarat," he told us.

"What we are doing is advanced," he added.

As a chemical engineering group, they produce very clever methods to turn waste materials into something very useful, like materials for renewable energy systems and parts used on space rockets.

"Government and businesses are making efforts to transition economies and their operations to become net-zero carbon emitters while creating sustainable improvements to quality of life and lived experiences.

"This focus has become of particular interest to R&D professionals and businesses such as ours. Our operations and products provide requisite support to aid governments and corporate bodies in achieving significant technological milestones on this journey.

"Our services and solutions can be categorised into four broad groups, which are:



"Research and development where we are currently involved in 12 different research themes, and currently have seven patents, five of which have practical industrial applications,

"Chemical process engineering consultancy including for mineral processing and O&G clients, including remote monitoring of safety critical elements for chemical and manufacturing process plants.

"Business engineering consultancy, where we help our clients to achieve process simplification and enhanced productivity for improved profitability.

"Nanoparticle synthesis and advance manufacturing where we deploy our patents to design and produce novel nanomaterials for applications in renewable energy, space vessel/satellite thermal cooling, road surfacing additives, medicine, agriculture, etc."

Splitting the business into four parts also has its advantages. "We are a lean, agile, and performance driven locally owned business creating multi-fold benefits for our clients and communities we engage with. Our cross-boundary experiences enable us to bring broader perspectives to solving problems," Dr Akindeju said.

"We are a small engineering firm with large ambitions and an advanced manufacturing footprint with global reach, but our local community is prime to us."

When asked what he enjoys about working within this community, his response was "seeing people empowered. Seeing responsible uptake of knowledge, technologies and R&D outputs that improve quality of life and lived experiences."

Meanwhile as an individual, "I bring remarkable wealth of experience to business as a distinguished chartered professional engineer with expertise spanning engineering, academia, R&D, consulting, public and the financial sectors," Dr Akindeju said.



"I hold a PhD in chemical engineering with a focus on nanoparticle synthesis. With over 30 years of experience, I am a fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineers (UK and Australia), senior member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, chartered member of the Royal Chemical Institute of Australia, a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and in addition I chair the IChemE's Mining & Minerals Special Interest Group."

