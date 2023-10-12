A man has been arrested and a house has been damaged after a fire in Wendouree on Thursday, October 12.
Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority crews were called to Park Street about 4.34pm.
"Crews were called to the scene just after 4.30pm and arrived to find smoke and flames issuing from the property," An FRV spokesperson said.
"Firefighters managed to get the fire under control by 4.55pm."
Police confirmed officers were called to a suspicious fire but could not confirm any further details.
IN OTHER NEWS:
MORE TO COME
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.