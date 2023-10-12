The Courier
Home/News/Business
Our Business

Country Road Ballarat to open, Moloney Architects play key role

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated October 12 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 6:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Almost cathedral-like ceilings" have remained a key feature in a highly-anticipated overhaul to one of the city's most prominent corners for a popular lifestyle brand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.