"Almost cathedral-like ceilings" have remained a key feature in a highly-anticipated overhaul to one of the city's most prominent corners for a popular lifestyle brand.
Shoppers and heritage fans can finally get a look inside Country Road's new base on the corner of Sturt and Camp streets from October 13.
Ballarat firm Moloney Architects have played the lead role in rejuvenating the building best known from housing the state bank and Victorian Chamber of Commerce.
Their goal was to transform what architectural director Michael Moloney said was a "room of 90s aluminium partitions office fit-out" into an experiential retail destination.
Mr Moloney said timber helped to marry the neo-classical building on Sturt Street though to the 1960s brutalist extension.
It is through the brutalist facade that Moloney Architects have created the entry for shoppers so as not to disturb the old bank building with modern entry needs.
Mr Moloney said the firm proudly took on the design, which came as a slight surprise from a national brand.
In doing so, Mr Moloney said they could offer greater guidance in design and would best gain both heritage and community support - knowing Ballarat residents were particularly parochial about this city's design.
"As much as it is a Country Road store for them, it's a Country Road Ballarat in a heritage building instead of going, 'here you go, this is what's going to happen'," Mr Moloney said.
"They've taken the concepts for the interior and managed to maintain the integrity of the design.
"...It's a really cool exterior and there is an incredible openness that takes in Camp Street. Contemporary skylights worm in to what is likely one of the largest, open spaces inside a Ballarat building."
RELATED COVERAGE:
The historic, landmark property was sold for about $2.1 million sight-unseen in June 2021 to a Melbourne couple on the first day pandemic travel restrictions were lifted on the state's capital.
The commercially zoned property had been remodeled and extended in 1978 then refurbished in 1999.
Mr Moloney said previous work had removed flooring between ground and upper levels to create an eight-metre high void, but this had been well done and worth incorporating into the latest renovations.
The store, in a building dating back to 1872, has been designed to reach a five-star green star rating with the Green Building Council of Australia.
Moloney Architects, best known for the Mitchell Harris Wines space on Doveton Street, has been practising in Ballarat for 16 years.
"We absolutely love old buildings and the architectural legacy in Ballarat," Mr Moloney said.
"...It's an honour to be trusted with a nuanced architectural response to this city and its heritage."
Country Road has also sought Ballarat suppliers, such as The Green House for plants and greenery.
Other retailers in the area have been hoping Country Road's move will provide an anchor in revitalising the lower end of Sturt Street.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.