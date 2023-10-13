Demolition crews have begun removing a historic building on Sturt Street to make way for the Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment.
The triple-fronted Victorian-era building at 1006 Sturt St was home to a florist, real estate agency, picture framers and a dance school before they faced compulsory acquisition earlier this year as part of the $596 million Ballarat Base Hospital expansion.
A neighbouring building which housed a medical clinic is also being demolished.
Under the hospital redevelopment plans, the building is being demolished to make way for the hospital's main entrance and drive way access to the new emergency department.
The building, believed to be constructed in 1857, was not protected under the Victorian Heritage Register but was included under a City of Ballarat heritage overlay as historically significant at a local level.
Businesses operating from the building were told to vacate by the end of July.
Despite opposition from heritage advocates, who called for the building to be retained and incorporated into the hospital design, the state government took ownership to enable the hospital redevelopment to take place.
READ MORE:
The redevelopment, which is scheduled to be completed in 2027, will include a new access point from Sturt Street, emergency department, women and children's hub, theatre suites, 100 extra inpatient and short-stay beds, a new helipad and extra 400 car parking spaces.
The multi-story car park in Mair Street has been closed since October 2 for works to double its size, with staff, patients and visitors urged to park at City Oval and catch a shuttle bus to the hospital.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.