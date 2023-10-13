Property breaks residential sales record and neighbours' $35m price tag

To start with this week, a custom built house broke the suburb record in Brown Hill, selling for $50,000 more than the previous record set in 2022.
The stunning property at 19 Gala Close sold for $1.55 million to break the record for neighbourhood residential zoned properties in Brown Hill, according to CoreLogic.
It became the second property in the street to sell for more than $1 million, and the agent said the sale would help set a precedent for nearby properties.
Seven neighbours who banded together to sell their properties have now put a $35 million price tag on the massive site after it failed to sell through an expressions of interest campaign.
The Bunkers Hill properties at Bunkers Hill total about 31.3 hectares, and if sold for the current asking price, it could be a windfall for the owners.
Splitting the $35 million evenly among the seven buyers could mean each of them pocketing about $5 million from the sale.
However, the sale of the site is not quite there yet with the listing agent telling me potential buyers wanted to know the time it would take to rezone the land from farming to residential before outlaying the significant amount of money.
We revealed Ballarat's most cheapest and expensive suburbs to rent following new data in CoreLogic's Quarterly Rental Review.
The data showed the median weekly rent in Ballarat grew 0.4 per cent over the September quarter, down from a 2.9 per cent rise seen over the three months to April. Ballarat renters are currently paying $431 a week for a house and $342 for a unit.
The report revealed the vacancy rate in Ballarat was 1.1 per cent in September, compared with 1.2 per cent 12 months ago. Experts said the new data suggested Ballarat's rental availability had re-tightened.
This weekend, a Build Ballarat Expo will be held at Selkirk Stadium to offer a number of experts who will be able to provide valuable insights and information on the various ways to afford to build a new home in Ballarat.
Metricon is hosting the expo and regional west sales manager Darren Brennan said the costs in the construction industry had started to level out and building a new home was not out of reach for residents.
This followed CoreLogic's latest Cordell Construction Cost Index, which found the cost of building a new house was still high but Victorian builders were starting to see the sector stabilise.
If you lived in Ballarat in the 1980s, there is a fair chance you dined at the classic Torvil Restaurant in Buninyong. Now, 4 Gainer Lane is for sale for the first time in 31 years following a major transformation.
The landscaping and gardens are one of the properties major assets and the owner's passion and commitment in horticultural excellence is evident.
The 4.68 hectare property, which has three buildings with six bedrooms and three bathrooms in total, has a price guide of $1.7 million to $1.8 million.
