It is estimated that more than 200 sportswomen from Ballarat have been benefited from the support of the Sportsmen's Association of Australia Ballarat branch, Sportswomen's Club, which has celebrated its 50th anniversary this week.
The association held a gala gathering in Ballarat this week to bring together the past and the future of sportswomen in this city.
SAA president Anne Jones said it was a fitting celebration for five decades.
"If it wasn't for the foresight of the six women who set up this club, we wouldn't be an organisation that can support young women and girls in sport in Ballarat," she said.
"We estimate that we've probably helped about 200 people, usually we aim to assist four or five every year, sometime it's more, sometimes less.
"I don't know if there are many other organisations like ours who are able to support all women, playing all sports, and not just concentrating on football or tennis, I don't even think women would have been playing basketball back in 1973 when we started, certainly there were no women rowing."
The night featured guest speakers including World Junior Championship rowers Lucy Richardson and Katie Jackson, plus Chelsea and Anita Frawley who spoke about the issues relating to mental health of sportspeople.
"Having Lucy and Katie come and speak to us about their experiences this year at the world championships allowed us to tie in everything nicely, that we've got the young and the old who have all been part of it." Jones said.
Aileen Eyers and Norma Opie are the two remaining of the original six members who had the idea to start the club, while Norma Cunningham was part of the first meeting. All three were presented with certificates marking their 50 years with the club.
