A man of no fixed address has been charged after a house fire in Wendouree.
Emergency services were called to reports of a large amount of smoke from a house on Park Street - close to the Stockland shopping centre - at 4.15pm.
Police said the property owner - a 28-year-old Sunshine West man - was present at the time of the fire but not injured.
"The house sustained significant damage before being extinguished by firefighters," a police spokesperson said.
"Officers arrested a 34-year-old man of no fixed address at the scene shortly afterwards."
Witnesses reported hearing shouting in the street at the time.
Police said he was charged with criminal damage by fire and will face Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday.
"The exact cause of the fire is being investigated and an arson chemist will attend the property," the spokesperson said.
"It's being treated as suspicious at this stage."
Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go to crimestoppersvic.com.au
