The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Man charged with criminal damage by fire in Wendouree

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 13 2023 - 11:27am, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man of no fixed address has been charged after a house fire in Wendouree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.