Ballarat residents have voiced their frustrations over the redevelopment of the Brown Hill pool, raising concerns over the space becoming a splash park.
The decommissioned pool is set to be demolished by the end of 2023 to make way for the park, however feedback has centred around the decision to decommission the "wonderful asset for the community".
The decision is a part of the Brown Hill Recreation Reserve Master Plan, which the council adopted in April, 2023. but many criticised the council for not listening to the community.
"This is a really bad decision, City of Ballarat," one person said on The Courier's social media post about the latest update on Thursday.
Another said, "Once again the Ballarat Council has not listened to the rate payers."
Criticism also came around how a splash park would only appeal to younger children.
"Splash parks aren't for everyone so once again the older kids are losing a place to go," a resident said.
Council reported the cost to upgrade the Hill pool would have been more than $1.3 million and the low visitation and high running costs were also factors in the decision.
A survey from the Brown Hill Progress Association in 2021 found the pool was "an important community resource for this side of town" but it needed to be upgraded to be more appealing.
The survey itself found divided responses.
In response to the recent criticisms, City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson disagreed council had not listened to the community.
"The City of Ballarat engaged with the community in the lead up to the decision in April to decommission the existing Brown Hill Outdoor Pool and construct a new aquatic Splash Park in Brown Hill," he said.
"The consultation included liaising with the Brown Hill Progress Association, Brown Hill Reserve User Groups, local sporting associations and the broader community."
In April, it was estimated the demolition costs would be around $230,000 with council committing $660,000 to the project.
The state government promised $1 million towards the redevelopment of Brown Hill Recreation Reserve.
Cr Hudson said there was a range of community views on the reserve.
"The final decision was based on consultation and operational factors to inform the proposed best long-term outcome for the reserve," he said.
"The new Splash Park will be a fantastic community asset and the process is already well under way to design and deliver the new feature as part of the Brown Hill Recreation Reserve Master Plan."
