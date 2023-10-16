Children admitted to Ballarat Base Hospital have a new menu to choose from after an overhaul of food at the hospital.
Previously, young patients in the children's ward were offered the same meals as adults, or could order from a limited range of options such as party pies and sausage rolls.
Pasta napoli, baked potatoes with baked beans, zucchini and corn fritters, macaroni cheese, fried rice, omelettes, spaghetti bolognese, toasted sandwiches, and hommus with salad, ham and cheese are now on the menu to ensure child-friendly dishes are nutritionally balanced and meeting Grampians Health guidelines.
There are also dessert options including muffins, caramel slice, banana cake, chocolate cake and mousse.
Grampians Health's food and dietary services team collaborated with dietitians to improve the food and snack options for young patients after receiving feedback from parents and staff about the previously limited and inappropriate offerings.
"We had been doing some work on how we could improve and we did receive feedback from some families who pointed out what we knew, which was the options, if you could get them, were probably not appropriate ... so we fast-fowarded that on our priority list to provide more fresh food options," said Grampians Health support services director Gerard Malcolm.
Children are now automatically identified in the hospital's menu management system to ensure they receive the most appropriate menu - something that had not occurred before.
"Previously that wouldn't be automatic, a child's nurse or parents had to ask and it was fairly limited," Mr Malcolm said.
The children's snack menu has also been expanded and received a makeover, recognising the importance of healthy snacks in a child's diet.
"Snacks play a very important role in children's nutrition and previously we had a very limited variety of snacks available. Having more snacks available will assist with improving the overall intake of nutritional food whilst in hospital," said acting clinical manager of dietetics Andrea Pinch.
The new snack menu includes lots of fresh food, fruit, yoghurt, custard, and baked goods including scones and muffins.
It's not only children set to benefit from a menu overhaul, with the hospital's food services also looking to overhaul snacks available to all patients.
"The next thing we are working on are mid-meal options, to give better options that aren't just tea, coffee and biscuits," Mr Malcolm said.
"We are looking at options like fruit, yoghurt, custard, scones, baked goods .. which is the next step to be rolled out across the whole hospital."
