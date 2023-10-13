On the surface, Tom Boyd had it all as an AFL premiership player on a million dollar a year contract in his early 20s.
The feeling that the former Giants and Western Bulldogs player should be happy riding a wave of personal and professional success prevented him from reaching out for support as his mental health crumbled.
"We wake up with our own problems every single day, no matter how much money we earn, no matter how many goals we've kicked on grand final day or how much fame or success we've had at any stage of our life," he said.
"I think a lot of the success that I had really was one of the key reasons why I didn't feel like I could get support because you didn't want to feel like you were being petulant or whingy given how good your life is."
When he reached crisis point suffering from injury, anxiety, depression and having not slept for weeks his personal battle became public as he was forced to confront it in the spotlight.
Since then he has become a passionate mental health advocate and on October 20 he will be the keynote speaker at the annual St Patrick's College Chris Yeung Fund MENtal Brekky.
In 2017, Boyd took a leave of absence from the Bulldogs to receive mental health treatment and eventually a combination of injury and his mental health challenges saw him walk away from his Bulldogs contract in 2019.
At the MENtal Brekky, Boyd will share his personal journey from being the AFL's number one draft pick in 2013 to a Western Bulldogs premiership player in 2016 to the sudden end of his AFL career.
When Boyd decided to hang up the boots it only took him a day to decide he would tell the public why, but it had taken him four years to actually ask for help as his mental health declined.
This year alone he has completed about 70 speaking engagements, including many in regional Victoria.
"I think back to my time at high school and there wasn't any discussion around mental health, the practicalities, how to deal with it, what it looks like, what it feels like," he said.
But he is thankful much has changed in the 10 years since he finished school.
"The response from young men now is that they feel this is an issue they need to understand and if they don't need to understand it for themselves, they see the need to understand it for their mates," he said.
You can imagine being a footballer being paid $1 million a year if you take the weekend off you've got to say something ... but it was a four year journey that took me to the point where I just couldn't keep going.
"We all know someone who's struggling with this, we all know someone who has lost someone, we understand that it's a massive problem and particularly in the regional parts of Victoria there is a huge challenge around getting the right support at the right time," he said.
When Boyd initially faced challenges he admits to not dealing with them.
"I put my head down, kept going, kept pushing through whatever problem I faced. I was a very competitive person, still am, with no grasp of how to solve the problems so I just kept going ... then later in life once I met a problem I couldn't run through I found myself in a really challenging place at the age of 21."
He felt the need to speak out about his struggles.
"Firstly I felt it was a necessity. You can imagine being a footballer being paid $1 million a year if you take the weekend off you've got to say something ... but it was a four year journey that took me to the point where I just couldn't keep going. I had so much going on, had not slept in a couple of weeks, had been playing top level, had injuries and was putting myself in harm's way," he said.
"Secondly I felt I owed it to the fan base, the Bulldogs, family, friends and maybe the broader community for them to understand I wasn't sitting at home looking at Twitter with people being mean to me, feeling sorry for myself and asking people to feel sorry for a millionaire footballer who won a premiership at 21 - it was a workplace injury and I got to a place where I couldn't work and needed to rehab to get back to doing my job.
"It wasn't being sad, I had depression, anxiety and insomnia and needed to get on top of those things otherwise I'd never be the best version of myself."
Boyd said the hardest part of telling his story was that it took four years to talk about.
"I had a great family, great group of friends, great football club but everyone should know there is always help available."
St Patrick's College Chris Yeung Fund chair Simon Dwyer said it was crucial that conversations about men's mental health continued within the community.
"Ballarat's suicide rates among men, especially those over 40, are still above the nation's average and loneliness for men aged in their 30s and 40s accounts for over 40 per cent of mental health issues for men," he said.
"We're excited by what Tom Boyd will bring to this year's Brekky. He is a very engaging speaker with a strong message for young men and their mental health."
The Chris Yeung Fund was established in 2016 to raise awareness of and provide financial assistance for families in the St Patrick's College community where the father is suffering mental illness. Chris was a St Pat's student who graduated in 1981 and in his 20s, developed a mental illness which manifested in periods of acute psychosis. He battled his illness for decades but in 2015 took his own life.
Bookings for the breakfast can be made via trybooking.com/CKUGB
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. The key message is you are not alone. Help is also available from:
