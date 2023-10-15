The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Carngham church at Snake Valley grows after threat of closure

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
October 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A church west of Ballarat that was under pressure to shut in January, now has more than 60 people on the books, and its community has rallied to the cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.