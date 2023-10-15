A church west of Ballarat that was under pressure to shut in January, now has more than 60 people on the books, and its community has rallied to the cause.
The stunning Carngham Uniting Church at Snake Valley was built and donated by a local farming family in 1892 - but was pushed to close due to insurance costs and alleged safety issues.
"We care about the community - and they care about us. That's because they are us," member Kaylene Baird said.
"With 62 members on the books, that's a significant increase and we have new people as well as others who've come in the past and returned.
"It has very much united this community."
Ms Baird has been named the Church Council Chair Interim Designate - a title in place until members can prove the group fits the denomination's definition of a congregation - and can stand on its own feet financially, legally and logistically.
Spiritually, there don't seem to be too many problems.
"Ministers are few and far between - and so we have been running our own services for a long time," Ms Baird said.
"The elders have also completed training to run services, but certainly if there were visiting ministers here, they'd be embraced."
While there are no exact figures to show how many people went to the church a year ago, media reports from early 2023 suggested there were about 30 on the roll.
"We can't assume we are a stand-alone congregation until we are appointed as such," Ms Baird said.
"At the moment we're part of the Beaufort cluster.
"The Presbytery of Western Victoria in Ballarat has been giving us guidance about what we need to do to be granted that independent status and what our duties are.
"Once we're approved to be a congregation in our own right, then we appoint executive positions, reaffirm the elders and then function as a church.
"It's all in the wording."
Ms Baird said she felt confident the congregation would reach its goals and gain independence - effectively a lifeline for the future - by mid-2024.
"We want to move forward, establish ourselves as a standalone church and keep supporting our community," she said.
"Essentially the people here are amazingly supportive and we're working together as one.
"I think the people of Snake Valley are very lucky."
Member Shirley Carson said she felt good about the future.
"The community engagement has been superb because everyone has got behind it," she said.
"It encouraged a lot of enthusiasm for what we are doing and created a lot of positivity.
"Things were touch-and-go at the start of the year but we're all moving forward now."
"Newbie" Elissa Callahan said the church had allowed her to develop a wide circle of friends after moving to Snake Valley in 2022.
"There is a general store but no other retail shops in town apart from our op shop," she said.
"It provides a service where people can get collectibles and essential items at a reasonable price - and some people just come in for a coffee and a chat.
"The funds support the church and the community - including agricultural science programs and mentoring programs such as Kids Hope."
A temporary two metre fence around the spire - the tallest thing in Snake Valley - will remain in place until an independent engineers report can work out if a decades-old crack is dangerous - and if necessary, how to fix it.
Emotional churchgoers confronted fencing contractors in May when they entered the grounds without warning.
Locals feared the fence would surround the entire building, preventing services from taking place - effectively closing the church.
"The fences can't be removed from the front corner of the building until the spire issue is resolved," Ms Baird said.
"We acknowledge that we'd never compromise on safety, but we need to do due diligence. We're waiting on a report from a structure engineer who has experience with churches and other bluestone buildings."
A family-friendly carols service will be held at the Linton-Carngham Road church from 4pm on December 16.
