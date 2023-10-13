As the original inhabitants - unlike all the rest of us who have arrived as latter-day residents, migrants, or what you will - our indigenous peoples have the fundamental right to express their position on matters of importance to them, with 65,000 years of experience as the basis for that right, to which the rest of us should be ready to listen and learn. After all, the rest of us have managed to largely stuff up the continent's environment and create a myriad of disadvantaged minority groups throughout our nation in less than 250 years, often within a prism of fear, loathing, lack of understanding and lack of empathy towards this land in which we have the privilege to live.