Rather than dividing us as a nation's people, I believe The Voice has the potential to bring us much closer together.
While I (like many) would have wished to see a stronger statement confirming/highlighting Australia's indigenous peoples as the original inhabitants of the continent, I believe The Voice is likely to inform all of us in a way that no other mechanism has done before about how to care for this place ('Country'), environmentally, culturally, spiritually and even economically.
I contend that to date any arrangement that has been established for consulting with and involving indigenous Australians in the functioning of the nation has been on the basis that a successful indigenous community or individual is one that accords with Western Capitalist notions of success and ways of living. Hence, Indigenous persons constantly pleading to be listened to by all levels of government and administrative functionaries as to their frequently different position on various matters.
Through The Voice we are likely to learn much about how to live with one another, at a time in our history when concepts of community are breaking down as individualism predominates, and to care for Country - materially and spiritually.
Every day I mourn for the way we desecrate our continent's natural environment. Consequently I believe my well-being is being affected in much the same way that indigenous people feel about damage to Country.
As the original inhabitants - unlike all the rest of us who have arrived as latter-day residents, migrants, or what you will - our indigenous peoples have the fundamental right to express their position on matters of importance to them, with 65,000 years of experience as the basis for that right, to which the rest of us should be ready to listen and learn. After all, the rest of us have managed to largely stuff up the continent's environment and create a myriad of disadvantaged minority groups throughout our nation in less than 250 years, often within a prism of fear, loathing, lack of understanding and lack of empathy towards this land in which we have the privilege to live.
Hedley Thomson, Canadian
To have both 'Yes,' and 'No' thoughts in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament debate supports democracy - as long as the words used are honest, respectful and caring.
For me the referendum is bigger than my personal like or dislike - it's about what constitutes our beautiful Australia.
My response is 'yes' - our original owners have the right to speak from, and for, their enduring history and culture, and the right to deeply determine their own lives and future.
Because that's for their good, and for the good of the land we can all thank for our prosperity.
It's not just 'yes' though it's 'Yes - and', we immigrants participate in that, we're not bystanders.
To me after all the good will and effort I've seen, a 'No' vote turns its back on Australia's success in being a vibrant, peaceful, inclusive culture. Yes is true to it.
Linda Zibell, Mount Helen.
Why Smythesdale needs a pedestrian crossing
Reducing the speed limit through Smythesdale is a great start but the town really needs a pedestrian crossing with lights from the IGA to the post office and hairdressers.
It's scary trying to cross the road sometimes or watch others doing the same as traffic comes around the bend, drivers back out and/or do u-turns and drivers exit the IGA.
Too busy with traffic and pedestrians.
We don't want to wait for an accident there.
I live on Thomas Road, Haddon.
The speed limit of 60kmh is fine if people stick to it. Some weekends drivers go 80-100 kmh down the road.
Judith Porteous, Haddon
Early voting centre disgrace
What a disgrace for Ballarat the showgrounds early voting centre is.
You have to walk a long way to cast your vote, which is a real struggle for many elderly and and disabled people.
The early voting at Sebastopol wasn't open till October 7.
Surely the chosen early voting centre could have been a more suitable site so people didn't have to walk so far to cast a vote.
Geoff Rundell, Sebastopol.
A random act of kindness
In order to avoid all hassle zones recently, I decided to beat the traffic exiting Melbourne for Ballarat before 3pm.
Arriving into Ballarat later than desired, I stopped at Ryan's IGA East.
Hurrying out of the car and grabbing a shopping bag from the boot, I placed the keys on the car boot floor. Immediately after it closed, I heard a faint, click click. Googling Ballarat locksmiths, Rodlock was the first to answer. Braydon arrived promptly to open the boot.
Thanks to Braydon's, most impressive dedication, professionalism and calmness- I had a very lucky escape.
If Ballarat can produce such professional, caring and dedicated young people, then it can look forward to a very prosperous future.
Rob Williams, Glenrowan.
Making our community more dementia-friendly
Thank you to the people impacted by dementia, community members, councils, businesses and healthcare professionals who marked Dementia Action Week 2023 from 18-24 September.
Across Australia, individuals and organisations supported our campaign to 'Act Now for a Dementia-Friendly Future' encouraging everyone to take simple actions which make our communities more dementia-friendly.
On behalf of the estimated more than 400,000 people living with dementia in Australia and the more than 1.5 million people involved in their care, we thank everyone for their support.
While Dementia Action Week is only one week each year, the conversation and action to eliminate discrimination continues year-round. For information and tips on how you can continue working towards a dementia-friendly future, please visit dementiafriendly.org.au.
Maree McCabe AM, CEO Dementia Australia
Close the gap on lower-paid Australians
Our federal government could close the gap on all lower-paid Australian workers, by adjusting immediately, the tax threshold from the current $18,200, which was last adjusted by Julia Gillard in 2012, to around $36,000 where it should be if it had been adjusted annually to the CPI.
There is urgent action required here, to keep up with the impact on all workers' take home pay by the current rampant inflation.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton
Progress needed on Lydiard Street gates
For a long period of time the signal masts on gantries at either end of the station have been either missing or falling apart.
A permit from Heritage Victoria to conserve and repair signalling infrastructure was issued in January 2018 and extended in Dec 2021 to allow works to be completed by Jan 2024.
While train services have been interrupted to allow the work to continue, we now have four restored masts returned on the gantry at the Lydiard Street end of the station.
The four masts being for the four lines which once traversed the station (but now reduced to three lines).
Only two signals have been replaced at the eastern end as two have previously been removed and are lost.
What is a mystery is why Heritage Victoria have allowed two restored standalone signal masts to be re-erected on the south side of the carriage shed in a location never occupied by signals and not readily visible to the public.
The next item to be returned must surely be the operating Lydiard Street gates?
G. Jenzen, Soldiers Hill
