Saturday pennant: Linton claim 'big scalp' of Victoria | Rd 2 review

By Edward Holland
Updated October 15 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 10:00am
Webbcona's Andrew Ingram celebrates against City Oval on Saturday. Pictures by Adam Trafford
Linton's perfect start to the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Weekend pennant continued with a terrific win against reigning premiers Victoria on Saturday.

