Saturday pennant: Linton claim 'big scalp' of Victoria | Rd 2 review

Linton's perfect start to the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Weekend pennant continued with a terrific win against reigning premiers Victoria on Saturday.
The result sees Linton improve to a 2-0 win-loss record while Victoria start their premiership defence with back-to-back defeats.
Linton skipper Craig Grenfell was full of praise for his player's performances in Saturday's 87 (14) to 80 (4) triumph.
"Victoria are the reigning premiers and you'd put them as the pinnacle of the competition so it was a real credit to our players," Grenfell said.
"They did a fantastic job on Saturday and got the result."
It was a nail-biting contest at Linton with just seven shots separating the four rinks at the close of play.
"It was pretty close all day across all rinks, the two rinks that went down only just went down," Grenfell said.
"It was great to see our players claim a big scalp."
Linton, which finished eighth last season, now boasts two wins and sits in third place.
Grenfell noted his club is not as large as some of its rivals but can be "very competitive" when they get it right.
"We like to think we're competitive but we know we don't have the depth that the bigger clubs have," Grenfell said.
"We've got 50 members and are playing against clubs with over 100 members so they're always going to have better depth.
"If we keep putting our best foot forward hopefully we'll win more than we lose."
Around the grounds, Sebastopol won all four rinks in a dominant day out against Creswick.
Sebastopol enjoyed a 93 (18) to 56 (0) victory to bounce back from a narrow round one defeat in style.
BMS claimed top spot on the ladder with a convincing 90 (16) to 62 (2) win against Learmonth, leaving the winless Learmonth in last place.
Webbcona was the only division one side to win away from home on Saturday, departing City Oval with an impressive 94 (15) to 72 (3) victory.
Brian Johnson, Alan Jones, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts 19 def Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 17, Kevin Lynch, Bruce Carter, John Garvin, Will Matthews 20 def Trevor Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 11, Noel Sutherland, Christopher McClymont, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 30 def Greg Peel, Dean Cooper, Robert Ohlsen, Travis Hedger 13, Fred Reus, Gary Sheppard, Gregory Brown, Paul Lovell 24 def Peter Fontana, Rebecca Cooper, Bill Boothm Stephen Hepworth 15
David Andrews, Travis Preston, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood 22 def Timothy Griffin, Kenneth Johnson, Gregory Ross, Ross Powell 16
Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry def Gary Moy, David Ryan, Mark Powell, Mick Casey 16
Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 24 def William Rowe, Addy Ryan, Craig Findlay, David Kelly 8
Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 21 def by Chris Powell, Grant Bourke, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym 22
Ray Bellingham, Pat Moran, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald 17 def by Kathryn Avery, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart 27
Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 19 def John Crawford, Dean Campbell, Heather Hopkinson, John Cameron 15
Stacey Forrest, Norman Hughes, Lynden Henderson, Phillip McGrath 23 def Kaye Cornish, David Eastman, Paul Ryan, Paul Ashmore 13
Robert Storey, Frank Duggan, Paul Forrest, Chris McDonald 29 def Michael Calagari, Rhiannon Williams, Dale McGregor, Paul Slater 13
Glenn Landers, Karen Hall, Martin Drinkwater, Craig Grenfell 19 lt Vincent Hunt, Donna Leeson, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 21
Rod Lindsay, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 23 def Michael Curtis, Michael Cunningham, Barry Clark, Noel Verlinden 17
Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Nick Pearce, Rodney Hetherington def Paul Tudorovic, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 17
Stewart Williams, Danny Pridham, Brendan Vandenberg, Craig Williams 18 lt Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 25
Peter Orr, Lloyd Sims. Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 23 def Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 17
Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 22 drew Ross Brown, Andrew Ingram, Zac Stewart, Ben McArthur 22
John Hoffman, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts, Heath Fumberger 8 def by Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins 35
Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Robert Edwards, Gavin Mann def by Brett Collins, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur, Taylor Stewart 20
BMS 31 points, +36 shot difference;
WEBBCONA 29, +27;
LINTON 29, +23;
SEBASTOPOL 22, +32;
Mount Xavier 20, -3;
City Oval 18, -1;
Creswick 14, -14;
Victoria 7, -15;
Ballarat 5, -36;
Learmonth 5, -49
City Oval 55 (2) def by Waubra 87 (16)
Janine Roberts, Sally McCracken, Nicolas (Nick) Ravenscroft, John Peddlesden 13 lt Clinton Rogers, Patrick Cashin, Matthew Cashin, Laurence Cashin 22
Richard Bice, Sandra Grano, David Murphy, Gary O'Neil 9 lt Peter Molloy, Ethan Kennedy, James (Jim) Troy, Luke Molloy 35
Ray Wilson, Jason Pring, David Flintoft, Ronald Coxall 12 lt John Moloney, Pat Clark, Casey Moran, Greg Loader 17
Kenneth Nunn, Anne Madeley, Garry Powell, Allan Mann 21 d Dylan Hinchliffe, Justin Coloe, Josh Stepnell, Samuel Cashin 13
Ballarat East 79 (14) def Clunes 74 (4)
Tony Morley, Michael Kay, Troy Dean, Peter Dean 24 lt Jenny Cameron, Eileen Spong, Alan Baird, David Templeton 30
Craig Uthenwoldt, Mark Boyd, Mark Ryan, Peter Wilson 21 d Geoffrey (Geoff) Annear, Lindsay Tucker, Valerie Jackson, Susan Boland 15
Nathan Biggin, David Anwyl, Wayne Fitzgerald, James Dean 20 d Michelle Smith, Paul Lythgo, Howard Smith, Alan Carnegie 11
Peter Dean, Troy Dean, Michael Kay, Tony Morley 14 lt David Templeton, Alan Baird, Eileen Spong, Jenny Cameron 18
Ballarat North 75 (4) def by Midlands 86 (14)
Mick Brown, Joseph Capuano, Amy Newman, William Hodgetts 15 lt Mark Templeton, Dale Salmi, David Speechley, Paul Kennedy 22
Michael Clark, Craig (Sam) Newman, Daniel Nestor, Glenn Mattei 23 d Michael North, Eric Kosloff, Leigh Yates, Rodney Lock 16
Matthew Smith, Dave Anderton, Scott Plater, Leslie (John) Quick 27 d Dean Nichols, Stephen Falconer, Barry Wilson, Jacob Croft 24
Kevin (John) Nimmo, Benjamin Kennedy, Colin Wright, Andrew Dalgleish 10 lt Darren Brown, Lynette Lock, Matthew Kosloff, Gregory Plier 24
Webbcona 74 (4) def by Buninyong 83 (14)
James McArthur, Tony Hendy, Rodney (Rod) Barton, Peter Morris 14 lt Terrance Jordan, Phillip (John) Nunn, Wayne Morgan, Brian Wilcock 29
Jill Hopper, Danny Foley, Debbie Gorin, Garry Van Kessel 18 lt Kevin Lee, Gordon Donaldson, Ian Voigt, Keith Chapman 20
Jacinda Wells, Simon Cook, Shayne Hodges, Thomas (Tom) Clarke 21 d Jeffrey Douglass, Ian McGregor, Tim Simpson, Graeme Simpson 19
Robert Rimmington, Adam Rimmington, Ross Boag, Geoff Gullock 21 d Ethan Simpson, Norman Hand, Graeme Nicholson, Peter Aldred 15
Victoria 99 (16) def Smeaton 72 (2)
Colin Jones, Brett Harrison, Bryan McGuigan, Francis McGuigan 17 lt Peter Kersley, Peter Sewell, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 26
John Jackson, Robert Chapman, Helene Stenning, Robert Walsh 26 d Kevin Clohesy, Robert Mizzeni, Robert Briggs, David Toose 12
Nathan Cook, Micah Oswin, Barry Davis, Marc Oswin 27 d David Davidson, Jennifer (Jenny) Toose, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 19
Mark Helmich, Janet Norman, Max Philipson, Barry Nunn 29 d Robert McCrum, Russell Leishman, Gregory May, James (Jim) Taylor 15
LADDER: MIDLANDS +51, 30; WAUBRA +35, 28; BALLARAT EAST +15, 28; CLUNES +52, 20; Buninyong -1, 18; Victoria -30, 18; City Oval -31, 16; Ballarat North -14, 10; Smeaton -28, 6; Webbcona -49, 6.
Ballarat 49 (0) def by Sebastopol 92 (18)
William (Billy) Burge, Sam Craig, Dennis Davies, Lionel Calf 13 lt David Ellis, Stephen (Steve) Cassells, Neil Lloyd-Jones, Warren Bedggood 18
Maxwell (Max) Cornish, Gwen Burge, Robert Tempany, Steven Thompson 18 lt Geoffrey (Geoff) Worsley, Derek Wren, Suzanne (Sue) Cassells, John Hofstra 22
Aaron Peterson, Gary Blood, Daryl Blomeley, Philip Aspland 12 lt Anthony Beacham, Anthony (Tony) Walsh, Michael (Mick) McDonnell, David (Dave) Cassells 21
Steve Murnane, Phil Jarvis, Kelly Dubberley, David Brownlee 6 lt Ian Harvey, Darren Meade, Ian Hedger, Gary Green 31
Buninyong 82 (13) def Ballan 73 (5)
Margaret Sultana, Joan Worth, Yvonne Clark, Sandra Chapman 22 v Jamie Laurens-Hoyne, Scott McConnell, Alistair Van der Ploeg, David O'Hanlon 22
Fay Tucker, Kenneth Sergeant, Julie Worrall, Barbara Voigt 25 d Rick Sloan, Greg Heverin, Bradley (Brad) Coffey, Marcus Darley 12
Leonie Donelly, Luci Smolski, John Beames, Terry McDonald 19 lt John Mullane, Garry Webb, Christopher (Chris) Love, Paul Braybrook 21
Doug Worrall, Mark Peace, Stephen Dargaville, Darrin Casey 16 lt Justin Cameron, David Myers, Grant Stirling, Anne Draffen 18
Beaufort 81 (16) def BMS 73 (2)
Carmel Milenkovic, Ronald Tiley, Keith Topp, Brian Hayes 17 lt Brian Hickman, Daniel Vagg, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 24
Ashley Haynes, Les Pongho, Frank Gilders, Rohan Quinton 21 d Michelle Tait, Julia Holton, Graeme Inglis, Scott McLean 17
Michael Anstis, Aaron Cuthbertson, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 20 d Jeff Ryan, Julie Bedggood, Craig Meade, Michael Hampson 16
Jennifer Trengove, Ian Price, Debbie Stanaway, Stephen Topp 23 d Dianne Hampson, John Rowland, Dave Lindsay, Andrew (Ned) Bedggood 16
Daylesford 90 (18) def Invermay 54 (0)
Rose Marshall, Maureen Tate, Stevan Stupavski, Winston Silbereisen 23 d Paul Killeen, Gwendoline (Gwen) Molloy, Mario Lenkic, Rod McDonald 11
Gerald Coffey, Raymond Irving, Elizabeth (Liz) Wigmore, William Hetherington 26 d Mitch Maher, Ian Cunningham, Bill Gull, Stephen Riley 13
John Gillies, Lois Hetherington, Kevin Gibson, Wayne Bull 19 d Jennifer (Jenny) Blower, Wayne Drever, John Macdonald, Wayne Ward 18
Anne Bremner, Dorothy (Dot) Bull, Leon Hedwards, Pat Torpey 22 d Trevor Jones, Yvonne McDonald, Jason Gigliotti, John Moroney 12
Central Wendouree 63 (0) def by Bungaree 84 (18)
Leonard Vincent, Margaret Wilkins, Meryl Holloway, Anthony (Tony) Gutteridge 13 lt Graeme Jeffrey, Brian Jones, Garry Checkley, Andrew Mahar 24
Ian Long, John Stevens, John Meek, William (Bill) Durand 14 lt John Maher, Michael Phyland, Daniel (Danny) Haintz, Chris Thornton 17
Jordan Kaufmann, Terence (Terry) Weatherley, Ian Batters, Barry Adams 18 lt Noel Kennedy, John Wade, Anthony (Tony) Trigg, Peter Spratling 20
Edward (Ted) Lee, Danny Hill, Margaret O'Meara, Colin Johnson 18 lt Emily McDonald, Chris Hanrahan, Christian Innella, Mick Checkley 23
LADDER: BUNGAREE 36, +114; SEBASTOPOL 32, +81; DAYLESFORD 22, +30; Buninyong 22, +9; Ballan 20, +13; Beaufort 20, -30; BMS 16, -2; Invermay 9, -36; Central Wendouree 3, -43; Ballarat 0, -136.
Midlands 78 (2) def by Sebastopol 102 (16)
David Denham, John Giblett, Geoffrey Jenkins, Richie Bissett 17 lt Patricia (Trisha) Cole, Keith Andrews, Cornelis (Cory) Van Putten, Joseph (Joe) Hayes 21
Robert Mason, Daryl Sparkman, Walter (Wally) Slocombe, Neil Peoples 17 lt Robert (Bob) Jenkins, William (Bill) Searle, Bryan Cassells, Colin (Col) Neve 37
Ron Hutchinson, Brian Croft, Graeme Barnett, Edward Harwood 26 d Coral (Joan) Dunn, Stuart (Stu) Neish, John Symons, Wilson (Bill) Anderson 17
Christine Hawken, Patricia Speechley, Daryl Traynor, Bill Hawken 18 lt Annette Hovey, William (Bill) Candy, Marcus Murrell, Peter Shaw 27
Creswick 93 (16) def Webbcona 72 (2)
Philip Judd, Reginald (Reg) Rhook, Raymond Lethlean, John Purcell 11 lt Brendan Birch, Terry Boag, Laurie Wadeson, Scott Edmends 20
Liz Hocking, Richard McCutcheon, Phillip (Phil) Zelley, Beth Huntley 22 d Robert Kinna, Jacinta Paul, Jackie Collins, Charles Darken 13
Ernest Robinson, Eileen Franklin, Alan Penrice, Bernie O'Malley 25 d Christopher Sherry, Laurie O'Keane, Tim Van der Ploeg, Raymond (Ray) Creelman 23
Sigrid Glasspool, Richard Burt, Ross Prictor, Barry Yates 35 d Ken Frost, Ronald (Pat) Collins, Jason Panosh, Craig Wells 16
BMS 84 (4) def by Central Wendouree 92 (14)
Anthony Braybrook, Rodney Otto, Judith Lindsay, Trish Dower 14 lt Tony Milardovic, Brendan Burke, Ian Forbes, John Adams 26
Luke Prendergast, Dean Adams, Patrick Kennedy 17 lt James Cowan, Sandra Middleton, Richard Kerr, Robert Dunstan 29
Richard-Paul Holt, Michael Hughes, Lindsay Vanstan, Lawrence Wilson 27 d James Warland, John (Jack) Keating, Janet Vincent, William Wilkins 15
Bethel Ryan, Rosemaree Hickman, Lynette Bryce, Antonius Kuypers 26 d Daryl Scott, Kathleen Cowan, Glenis Keilar, Ian Barnett 22
Smeaton 68 (2) def by Linton 78 (16)
Cameron Robinson, Helen Jenkin, Len Robinson, Laraine Toose 14 lt Kevin Offer, Nick McCulloch, John Hetherington, Peter Shillington 25
John McColl, Margaret (Elizabeth) Cosgrave, Miriam Haines, Helen Mizzeni 21 d Lynette White, Terry Breen, Phillip Blake, Chris Fletcher 14
Geoffrey Jenkin, Rhonda Armstrong, Noel Bomphrey, Ronald Leishman 20 lt Doug Hucker, Gerald Como, Adrian Graham, Ken Hocking 22
John N Gervasoni, Bill Janetski, Geoffrey May, Robert (Bob) Seamons 13 lt Alan Patton, Margaret Phillips, Philip Sloper, Graham Turnbull 17
Learmonth 59 (2) def by Victoria 74 (16)
Kaye Dean, Kenneth Stowe, Glenn Stowe, Paul Beechey 14 lt Ron Saw, Daryl Quinlan, Peter Elshaug, Paul Norman 18
Stephen Fitzgibbon, Eric Greenwood, Ron Verlin, Adam McCormack 21 d Peter Cocks, Thomas Atkins, Greg Henderson, Dante Prenc 9
Shirley Marshall, Donald Griffin, Graham Findlay, Elizabeth (Liz) Bourke 11 lt Matthew Berriman, George Pyke, Peter McDougall, Shaun O'Loughlin 26
Sally Goldsmith, Ian Lyttle, Robert (Bob) Peskett, Alistair Powell 13 lt Jack Lennecke, Brendan Dodd, Shane Britt, Stephen Britt 21
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 34, +69; LINTON 34, +38; VICTORIA 20, +12; SMEATON 19, +6; Creswick 16, -7; Webbcona 16, -18; Midlands 16, -20; Central Wendouree 15, -8; Learmonth 6, -19; BMS 3 4, -53
Central Wendouree 61 (2) def by Buninyong 77 (16)
David Macgregor, Douglas Bowers, Susanne Peters, Bruce Eldridge 17 lt Jack Forsyth, Manfred Weil, Fiona Crouch, Noel Talbot 24
Lou Verberne, Geoff Lawrence, Brendan Burke, Edmund (Ted) Burke 19 d John Jones, Stuart Josephs, Terrence Gillett, John Podolinsky 17
Alan Valpied, Brian Kiley, Stewart Flack, Graeme Keating 12 lt Barry Mebbrey, Stephen Crouch, Stephen Smith, Vincent Fay 18
Rita Strownix, Gordon Cornell, Peter Woolley, Brian Mahony 13 lt Frank Sultana, Helen Hovey, Sue Simmonds, Robert Hepburn 18
Bungaree 78 (16) def City Oval 73 (2)
Chris Jones, Peter Britt, Michael Frawley, Michael Spratling 14 lt Alan Hawkes, Paul Dillon, Warren McLean, Robert Vance 24
Fay Toohey, Danny Irvin, Jayson Frawley, Ivan Vogele 19 d Cheryl Hawkes, Bryan Coutts, Rodney Beaumont, Peter Oxlade 18
Jo Frawley, Alex McCulloch, Daryl Browning, John Moran 21 d Jeffrey Clack, Brendan Fraser, Kathleen McKenzie, Charles Bolte 17
David Venville, Gabriel (Jacky) Steenhuis, Ashley Neal, Dale Tonkin 24 d Patricia Birch, Allan Uthenwoldt, Barry Hender, Kenneth (Ken) Birch 14
Ballarat North 92 (16) def Midlands 74 (2)
Jordan Atkinson, Logan Mattei, Roger Parker, Alexander Parker 31 d Paul Ryan, Philip Robinson, Ray Slee, Kevin McGrath 24
Ian Antonio, Greg Thomas, Alan Gervasoni, Terry Simpkin 13 lt Jim Ross, Barry Trezise, Graeme Smith, Gerard Nagle 25
Damian Payne, Tony Spiers, Martin Stewart, Steve Feldman 31 d Wayne Nichols, Ken Sedgley, Lyal Denning, Barry Phelan 9
Robert Norman, George Atkins, David Douglas, Garry Bowden 17 d Norman Newey, Paul Carlyle, Alan Duggan, Sharon Croft 16
Mount Xavier 90 (16) def Daylesford 67 (2)
Doug Wilson, Teresa Kelly, Darren Beattie, John Kennedy 14 lt Graeme Hamilton, Edward (Ted) Goodwin, Peter Wigmore, James Grant 33
Olivia McKeegan, David Tuddenham, Ray Giles, Stephen Jones 28 d Frank Van der Hoeven, Evelyn Young, Halcyon Bell, Timmy Dawson 9
David Alsop, Stephen Low, Ben McDonald, John Duggan 23 d Kenneth Gillies, Margaret Coffey, Barry Yanner, Dale Field 14
Helen Jones, Craig Spratling, Gerard Ronan, Malcolm Sargent 25 d Wendy Goodwin, Carol Collins, Ken Marshall, Leslie Healey 11
Sebastopol 74 (9) drew with Victoria 74 (9)
Cecil (Cec) Deans, Ronald (Ron) Worladge, Daryl Mitchell, Neville Thornhill 24 d Ray Bear, Mal Tudorovic, Paul Britt, Robert Beaston 16
Robert Jones, Allan Hibberd, Helen Sculley, Neville Punshon 14 lt Stephen Parker, Damien Ford, Arthur David, Desmond Williams 22
William (Bill) Evans, Judith (Judie) Matthews, John Copeman, David Pratt 28 d John Ferris, Val Wilckens, Michael Walsh, Darren Britt 12
Julie Brown, Ian Clyne, Jeffrey (Jeff) Sculley, Peter Fletcher 8 lt Kelvin Jarvis, Ian Willowhite, Peter Powell, John Berriman 24
LADDER: BALLARAT NORTH 34, +39; BUNGAREE 32, +13; VICTORIA 27, +73; MT XAVIER 18, +22; Midlands 18, -17; Buninyong 16, -57; Sebastopol 15, -2; City Oval 14, -3; Daylesford 4, -31; Central Wendouree 2, -37
City Oval 83 (16) def Sebastopol 68 (2)
Neil Sutherland, Lynne Rhodes, Ray Kinna, Maxwell Sargent 27 d Peter Serno, Boyd Browning, Margaret Russell, Beryl Flynn 11
David Sullivan, Ray Rhodes, David O'Sullivan, Janis Vance 18 d Rod McQuinn, Kerry Parnell, Graham Wood, Wanda Bourke-Finn 17
Betty Paton, Lynette Kelson, Terry Grano, James (Jim) Paton 15 lt Brad Mahoney, David Demeye, William (Bill) Faulkhead, David Parkinson 20
Cheryl Magrath, Anthony John Coxall, James Fitzpatrick, Edward (Eddie) Harman 23 d Stephen McQuinn, Terry Robbie, John Harvey, Barry Levy 20
Waubra 101 (17) def BMS 54 (1)
Gerard Dooley, Bill Harrison, Paul Molloy 31 d Ivan Annear, Bernadette Hughes, Kevin Burgess, Peter Squire 13
John (Jc) Clarke, Peter Moran, Peter Beckwith, Robert (Bobby) Williamson 26 d Pamela Walker, Katherine Alsop, Ronald Walker, Ian Russell 13
Simon Tol, Anthony (Tony) Briody, Geoffrey Bartholomew 28 d Jennifer (Jenny) Meade, Barry Harris, Mark Walsh, Shane Manley 12
Tania Carland, Marichu Potter, Lyle (Horrie) Stevens, Peter (Goldy) Goldsmith 16 vs David Missen, Alan Marini, Adrian Venville, Colin Duffy 16
Ballan 88 (14) def Webbcona 70 (4)
Brian Dowling, Michael Carey, Alan Love, Luke Mullane 11 lt Ian Effrett, Alan Marshall, Wayne Mitchell, Daryl Muller 20
Chris Hill, Alistair Zilveris, Eddy (Snr) Pitcher, Neville Smith 14 lt Ann Gull 28
Janine Jensen, Keith Burgin, Michael (Mick) Conroy, David McConnell 32 d Wally Schreenan, Katrina (Katy) Panosh, Libbi Stewart, Ken Taylor 9
Gary Cornell, Edmund (Ed) Dunn, Maren Jones, Janice (Jan) Conroy 31 d Ryan Collins, Cheryl Luscombe, Joy Feltham, Peter Mackay 13
Clunes 55 (2) def by Smeaton 85 (16)
Anne Shields, - Rex Martin, Lawerence Judd 6 lt Mervyn McKay, Keren May, Robyn Bradshaw, Winston Pickering 25
Joyce Robinson, Jesse Baird, Lindsay Pritchard, Danny Spong 13 lt Judith Slater, Bill May, Peter Howell, Shane Slater 23
Annabella Croft, Ken Gibson, Shelley Erickson, Peter Croft 22 d Gordon McKay, Russell Bradshaw, Denis Sanford, Ross Dimond 14
Joanne Crisp, Barbara Millar, Keith Prebble, Peter Brough 14 lt Michelle McCrum, Des Dwyer, Jenny Tranter, Robin Cawthan 23
Learmonth 60 (2) def by Beaufort 94 (16)
Darren Anderson, Scott Stowe, Neil Haydon, Neville Curtis 11 lt Garry Finch, Peter Milenkovic, Ken Emmett, William (Bill) Godfrey 23
William Robinson, Graeme Mead, Bruce Treweek, Neil Bourke 13 lt Janet Carson, Sally Murrell, Malcolm Murrell, Geoffrey Carson 22
Andrew Edwards, James Greenwood, Roy Cassells, Pat Hunter 13 lt Moya Buncle, Tony Ryan, Graeme Anthony, Trevor (Ringo) Missen 33
Ian Pym, William Dunn, Peter Davies, Brian Ryan 23 d Liz Ryan, Terry Barker, Tony Carter, Lester Harris 16
LADDER: SMEATON 32, +33; CITY OVAL 31, +25; BALLAN 30, +33; Waubra 19, +44; Beaufort 19, +24; BMS 17, 0; Clunes 16, -28; Webbcona 8, -20; Sebastopol 4, -30; Learmonth 4, -81
Midlands 102 (18) def BMS 67 (0)
Valerie Duggan, Lennie Ray, Robert Moore, Margaret Doyle 28 d Angus Jose, -, Heather Harris, Anthony McCabe 18
Wilma Jenkins, John Vallance, Ron Beaston, Ron Higgins 20 d Robert Daniels, -, Dianne Palanca, Donald Ross 17
Marion Green, Vincent Kennedy, Alan McKenna, Peter Bond 21 d Graham Boak, -, Lindsay Clarke, Neil Ellard 16
Neil Hunt, Cheryl Rowarth, Ron Smith, Trevor Launer 33 d Peter Ciaston, -, Mark Walker, John Walker 16
Sebastopol 77 (16) def Ballarat North 69 (2)
Barry Donovan, Rodney (Rod) Knight, John Tuender, Stephen (Steve) Martin 20 lt Jacki Metcalf, Mark O'Dea, Jeff Gilchrist, Gregory Cox 21
Dorothea (Dottie) Levy, Gabriel Duyzer, William (Bill) Loader, Don Edwards 15 d Daniel Marek, Bev Quick, Ken Cox, Leslie Ayres 12
Margaret Cassells, Howard Reynolds, Gordon Crotty, Travis (Trav) Meade 22 d Graham Steffens, Mack Steffens, Olive Gunnell, Garry Fitzsimons 18
Dianne Pelchen, Elaine Pitts, Norman (Norm) Johns, Neil Brown 20 d Kevin Clarke, Adrian Haywood, Allan Webster, Hamish Adams 18
Ballarat 42 (0) def by Ballarat East 162 (18)
Kyle Lasitani, Sandra (Sandy) Campama, Jill Davies 13 lt Bill Moy, Dennis Radisich, Zoe Watson, Tony Driscoll 54
Michael Gallagher, Jodie Fletcher, Peter Titheridge 8 lt Trevor Johnston, Collete Jordan, Paul Clayson, John Shannon 32
K Brierly, Lara Jones, Les Johnson, Mark Rowe 13 lt Maureen Peach, Catherine Phillips, Noel Biggin, Joshua Peach 28
T Brierly, Reg (Jimmy) Robinson, Marlene Tatchell, Wayne Penhall 8 lt Owen Dunne, Adrian Zehnwirth, Gordon Lucas, Garry Christie 48
Invermay 109 (18) def Skipton 46 (0)
Neale Murnane, James Nolan, David Carlyle 33 lt Elizabeth Bolton, Imogen Clarke, Andrew Nethercott, Stuart Haley 8
Norm Haynes, Geoffrey Fraser, Allan Currie, Terry Picone 21 d Christopher Slater, Madeleine Lincoln, Scott Ferdinands, Timothy Clarke 15
John Johnson, Norma Day, Barry Wright, Ruth Nunn 25 d Jim Hinton, Douglass Smith, Brendan McIntyre 13
Leo Romeril, Kevin Keen, Francisca Grady, Robert Jones 30 d Cheryl Sturgeon, Darryl Rowe, Ian Collins, Frank Ellingham 10
Victoria 90 (18) def Mount Xavier 58 (0)
Geoff Wilson, Brian Bellingham, Barry Macklin, Edward King 25 d John Edmiston, Allan Saunders, Adam Matthews, Debbie Hunter 20
Marsden Collinson, Ray Walsh, Peter McDonald, Barry Huebner 22 d Mary Kennedy, Andrew Jose, Craig Rodgers 13
Carole Bellingham, Graeme Buchanan, David Dawson, Gary Ryan 20 d Stephen Blood, David Ralston, Julie Moran, Elaine Edmiston 14
Malcolm Lindus, Robert Rhodes, John Macdonald, Lynn Slater 23 d Phyllis Duggan, Sean Kelly, Christopher Reed, Lana Bellingham 11
LADDER: BALLARAT EAST 34, +159; VICTORIA 32, +66; SEBASTOPOL 32, +31; MIDLANDS 22, +27; Invermay 20, +24; BMS 18, +28; Mt Xavier 14, -24; Ballarat North 6, -42; Skipton 2, -86; Ballarat 0, -183
Bungaree 56 (2) def by City Oval 69 (14)
Lorraine Reed, Aubrey Jones, Robert Hale, Laurie Butler 11 lt Sandy Orr, Rosemary (Rosie) Powell, Judy Alexander, John Tansley 32
Elizabeth (Betty) Wade, Herbert (Bert) Wade, David Thornton, Adrian Doyle 27 d Mary Oonk, Rosemary Kinna, Michael Nikolic, Robert Oonk 15
Tammy Ballard, James Downey, Chris Ward, Frank Hanrahan 18 lt Diane Bateman, Anne Poulton, Charles Phillips, Colin Gibson 22
Linton 84 (16) def Webbcona 45 (0)
Anna Harasimowicz, Colleen Wilson, Beverley Howlett, Des Symes 28 d Dorothy Harris, Glenys Youlden, Shirley Corneille, Ken Mackay 16
Lorraine Symes, Bradley Drinkwater, Joy Weeden, Ian Robertson 20 d Robert Harris, Paul Kelly, Bruce Kerr, Peter Reeves 19
Andrew Martin, Geoffrey Wilson, Kristine Ross, Ray McDonald 36 d Jennifer Mackay, Ian Kelly, Kenneth McClelland 10
Victoria 73 (16) def Sebastopol 38 (0)
Charlotte Morris, Billie Lennecke, Lauren Morris, Robert Whitcher 28 d Christine (Chris) Medwell, Glenda Densley, John Day, Maxwell (Max) Medwell 11
Ronald Corbin, Robert McDougall, Nicholas Reus, John Cuthbert 25 d Patricia (Trish) Lovell, Diane (Di) Tobin, Robert Pelchen, Frederick (George) Meadows 12
Jaxon Hunt, Benny Fernandes, Helen Bryan, Albert Chapman 20 d Colin Palmer, Marguerita (Rita) Page, Aileen Kerr, Hylton Tabb 15
LADDER: CITY OVAL 30, +57; VICTORIA 17, +15; BUNGAREE 17, +7; LINTON 16, +9; Sebastopol 16, -5; Webbcona 0, -83
City Oval 27 (0) def by Daylesford 63 (14)
Dorothy Sheehan, David Luke, Dorothy Sheehan, David Luke 16 lt Stephen Spicer, Janice Hendy, Michael (Mike) Tate, John Anglin 21
Andrew Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Jody McKenzie, Dave Bartsch 11 lt Adrian Trevorrow, Joan Field, Marilyn Trevorrow, Darryl Grant 42
Beaufort 49 (14) def Victoria 33 (0)
Ann Anthony, Vivienne Drew, Edmond Morris, Stuart Quixley 21 d Lindsay Johnston, Allan Moorman, Craig Irving 20
Shirley Broadbent, Paul (Charlie) Franc, Donald Carnes, Jennie Godfrey 28 d William Harrison, Malcolm Allen, Leo Hanrahan, James Cameron 13
Ballarat East 35 (2) def by Sebastopol 47 (12)
Christine Harvey, Frank Davey, Nathan Urquhart, Kerry Knight 23 d Lawrence Atkins, Alison Harvey, Robert (Bob) Hateley, Ruth Atkins 15
Russell Hateley, Felicity Jordan, Mathew Voss 12 lt Rianneke (Rian) Harris, Graeme Britt, John McQuinn, John Oglethorpe 32
LADDER: DAYLESFORD 26, +53; SEBASTOPOL 26, +22; BALLARAT EAST 16, +4; BEAUFORT 16, -1; LEARMONTH 14, -6; VICTORIA 12, 0; City Oval 6 2, -52
