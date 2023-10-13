JEN Mitchell admits she has never really been part of a campaign before in social activism. The Voice to Parliament debate has been different - this time, Ms Mitchell feels compelled to speak up as a non-Indigenous middle-class woman and a woman of faith.
"We must have hope that we can grow together as a nation, inclusive of all who call this great country home," Ms Mitchell said in speaking for a nationally broadcast vigil from Ballarat Central Uniting Church on the eve of the Voice to Parliament referendum voting day.
The Ballarat congregation, led by minister Lauleti Tu'inauvai, was the only regional body invited to livestream contributions to the six-hour national vigil with Uniting Church Australia congregations from Darwin, Sydney, Melbourne, Tasmania, Adelaide and Perth.
Services across the country featured open prayers, storytelling, quiet periods of reflection, music and poetry to encourage and support others preparing to vote.
Uniting Church assembly staff have also been monitoring a question and answer forum during the livestream.
The assembly declared the Uniting Church's support in March for constitutional change to recognise an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.
UCA president Sharon Hollis and Uniting Aboriginal and Islander Christian Congress interim chairman Mark Kickett have both made clear support for a Voice can be a critical step towards honouring sovereignity of First Nations peoples in Australia and to further the work of truth-telling and treaty.
Australians are being asked to vote "yes" or "no" to the following - A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Voting is compulsory. Referendum voting day is Saturday, October 14.
About one-third of Ballarat residents had cast their vote early, by Friday afternoon.
Eight of 44 proposed constitutional changes have been carried in a referendum in Australian history.
Visit The Courier's Voice to Parliament site, with the facts you need to make an informed decision on October 14.
